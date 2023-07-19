Fresh Meddo blames media for the downfall of some Ghanaian artistes

In pursuit of interacting with fans and lovers of his music in an Instagram live, multinational artiste Fresh Meddo has blamed the media for unsuccessful careers of some Ghanaian musicians.

According to the Sierra Leonean, Liberian, and Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeat singer, the media is mostly focused on negative news of these musicians instead of helping promote their works.

He has thus advised the media and entertainment industry to focus on helping grow up and coming artistes.

“Help promote my works through your prestigious platforms, I need support from each and everyone on this livestream,” he said.

“Let me add this, we’ve been the cause of our downfall by making negative news surpass the positives in the public domain.

“I don’t want to be listed amongst those whose reign came to a standstill due to bad publicity.”

He also advised upcoming musicians to also stay away controversies and issues that will put in them in the negative direction.

According to him, the success or otherwise of their careers depend solely on them.