Black Sherif was arrested because he failed to perform for a client on a cruise ship in Greece – Kofi TV

VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif has allegedly been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the evening of July 19, 2023.

According to multiple unconfirmed reports on social media on Wednesday, the ‘Kweku The Traveller‘ singer was taken from the airport to the police headquarters in Accra due to a contractual breach involving a show that he failed to honour in Greece.

Blogger and Radio Host Kofi Adoma Nwanwani of Kofi TV who also confirmed the news of the arrest revealed that the incident reportedly revolves around a show that was scheduled to take place in Greece on July 4.

“There are some developments arising from the camp of leading Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, the information we picked from the Police headquarters indicates that he was picked by the Ghana Police Service,” he said.

Black Sherif had allegedly charged a fee of US$40,000 for his performance and had received half of the amount in advance.

“We called our sources but we are yet to call Black Sherif to hear his side of the story, however, it appears it is due to issues with the organizer of the event where he was contracted to play on a cruise ship in Greece after he charged US$40,000 and receiving half of the amount,” he explained.

However, he failed to fulfil his commitment and play the show, leading to a complaint being filed against him by the client.

As a consequence of the contractual dispute, the artist was placed on a stop list, preventing him from leaving the country. Kofi Adomah, the host of Kofi TV, stated that Black Sherif was expected to receive the balance of the payment after completing the show.

“He was shocked when he was stopped by the police and arrested then taken to the police headquarters. As it stands out now they’re yet to decide if he will get bail or how they’ll discuss how he pays back the money,” he added.

Black Sherif was returning from a European tour where he performed at several music festivals including the Wireless Festival and AfroNation in Portugal among others.

The news of Black Sherif’s arrest has sent shockwaves through the music industry and among his fans.

As one of Ghana’s top musicians at the moment, Black Sherif has gained considerable popularity for his unique style and captivating performances, making him one of the country’s most sought-after performer.

Details surrounding the contractual disagreement are still emerging, and fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting further updates on the situation.