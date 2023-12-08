BusinessMajor 1

First Atlantic Bank officials embroiled in GH¢50 million scandal

…As fierce legal battle ensues over its domestic bond exchange

In a startling development, executives at First Atlantic Bank find themselves entangled in yet another scandal, further staining the institution’s credibility.

The bank’s top leadership, faces accusations of illicitly diverting Eurobond investment of nearly GH¢50 million belonging to an undisclosed prominent businessman to Ken Ofori Atta’s domestic exchange bond, all without the investor’s knowledge or consent.

The disgruntled businessman has filed a lawsuit, seeking justice for this fraudulent breach of trust.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the spotlight intensifies on First Atlantic Bank’s integrity, raising serious questions about the ethical conduct of its high-ranking officials.

This scandal deals a severe blow to the bank, already grappling with the fallout from its alleged involvement in the scandalous Frontiers COVID-19 test-kit scandal.

The cumulative harm to the bank’s reputation, has sent shockwaves through the financial sector, leaving stakeholders and customers deeply concerned.

With court proceedings in progress, this publication, remains steadfast in tracking every twist and turn of the case, ensuring transparency and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

As the spectre of scandal looms over First Atlantic Bank, the public’s clamour for truth and justice continues to escalate.

