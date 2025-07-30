Ex-BOST official’s US$5 Million Dubai property scandal under scrutiny

IMANI Africa, in collaboration with international partners, is conducting an extensive investigation into governance challenges within Ghana’s petroleum midstream and downstream sectors areas that have increasingly come under scrutiny in recent years.

The investigation, which involves the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the International Centre for Asset Recovery (ICAR), is currently focused on the activities of a former top executive of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), identified as Mr Albert ‘M’ (full name withheld for now).

Mr Albert ‘M’ was recently dismissed from BOST, where he held a strategic position overseeing petroleum product sales, depot allocations, and coordination with key industry stakeholders. He has since become a person of interest and is reportedly being pursued by investigative agencies.

According to documentation from OCCRP and ICAR, Mr Albert ‘M’ acquired a United Arab Emirates (UAE) residence permit on 8th May 2023, issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), listing his occupation as “investor” with Cardin General Trading FZ-LLC as his employer. The ID number, partially redacted for privacy, was valid until 7th May 2025.

On 25th September 2023, Mr Albert ‘M’ is said to have purchased a high-end property in Dubai’s Al Hebiah Fifth district for over US$5 million. The property was acquired from Island Oasis Properties under a sole ownership agreement, with no mortgage recorded.

Alarmingly, there is no record of this asset being declared to Ghana’s Auditor-General, as required under Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550).

Further concerns have been raised about Mr Albert ‘M’s simultaneous involvement with Cardin General Trading while serving in a senior management role at BOST, an apparent breach of the code of conduct for public officers. Additionally, his ability to fund such a high-value acquisition on a salary of approximately GHS 30,000 a month has prompted questions about the source of his wealth. Under Ghana’s Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), unexplained wealth could trigger investigations into potential illicit enrichment.

IMANI’s Founding President and CEO, Franklin Cudjoe, stated: “We have been forced to disclose some of Mr Albert ‘M’s offshore activities because, after initially agreeing to respond to our email following a phone conversation four weeks ago, he has since gone silent. All his known local and international phone numbers are now unreachable.

“By this publication, we are giving him a final opportunity to cooperate. He is at liberty to have his lawyers reach out to ours. Some former government appointees are cooperating, and their responses are being evaluated. I urge other public officials yet to be contacted to respond within the specified timeframe and to be truthful in their disclosures.”

IMANI has for years raised concerns about the transparency and governance of the now-defunct Gold for Oil programme. Despite repeated, evidence-based criticisms, authorities failed to strengthen its oversight mechanisms.

The organisation’s latest collaboration with OCCRP and ICAR forms part of its longstanding efforts to push for accountability in state-controlled fuel trading and other resource sectors.

“We hope the current administration is taking note and will work closely with governance actors to ensure that commercial government-linked programmes particularly in petroleum, gold, and cocoa are backed by robust transparency and accountability frameworks,” Mr Cudjoe added.

OCCRP and ICAR are internationally respected for their work in exposing transnational corruption, including money laundering schemes, the use of shell companies, offshore tax havens, and state capture.

Sources close to the investigation reveal that legal filings have already been made in Ghana, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and the UAE, jurisdictions where some former public officials are believed to have acquired properties and stashed assets.

The project is expected to produce actionable outcomes, potentially empowering Ghanaian anti-corruption agencies. The findings may reshape public reputations, shift political narratives, and trigger international cooperation on asset recovery.

