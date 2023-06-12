Enko Education is looking for 100 teachers for January 2024

In order to support the group’s growth, Enko Education announced the launch of a new campaign of teachers’ recruitment. The group is creating a pipeline of outstanding teachers to save schools recruitment time and potential mistakes.

Africa currently needs 6 million additional teachers, to cover for the increasing number of school-aged children across the continent, and this figure is expected to reach 15 million in the next few years.

There is no shortage of talented individuals and committed teachers across the continent, but teacher recruitment can prove to be extremely time-consuming for school leaders.

GEM seeks to make this process easy and short for schools, providing them with a pipeline of highly-motivated and skilled individuals.

The process is designed to attract educators who are committed to helping African students achieve academic excellence. “Applications will close on the 27th of June. It is open to candidates from all around Africa, willing to work in one of Enko Education countries of operations. Shortlisted applicants will undergo a 5-step recruitment process with the purpose of developing a holistic view of the candidates and their ability to adapt to a different academic environment and expectations than their current ones. It also evaluates the ability of teachers to bring up proud African World Citizens.” explains Aude Perrin, Enko Education Chief People Officer.

Enko Education is committed to providing its teachers with a supportive and dynamic work environment as well as opportunities for professional growth and development.

The network’s focus on innovation and excellence makes it an ideal destination for educators who want to make a positive impact on the future of African education.

Are invited to apply, people with a passion for education and a desire to learn about international learning methods, from all educational backgrounds and levels of experience. Teachers who would be selected through the process but not hired by an Enko school in January 2024 will be kept for future hires based on schools’ needs.

“Our goal is to attract the most passionate educators from around the continent who share our commitment to providing a world-class education to African students. We believe that this recruitment programme will help us achieve this goal and enable more and more young Africans to join prestigious higher education institutions.” said Eric Pignot, Enko Education’s Founder and CEO. Enko Education is known for providing high-quality education to students in Africa.

The network of schools is currently implemented in 11 cities in 9 African countries, offering affordable and high quality education to 5,000 young, with plans to expand to more locations in the coming years. To support this growth, Enko Education is seeking to recruit top-tier teachers who are passionate about teaching and have a strong commitment to their students’ success.