CETAG withdraws services from tomorrow, August 1

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) will from Tuesday, August 1 withdraw teaching and related services over members’ grievances.

According to a press release issued after the National Delegates Conference, CETAG has resolved that all tutors of the 46 public colleges of education will withdraw their services until “our employer has complied with all ORDERS of the NLC”.

CETAG noted that an Arbitrary Award Order was issued by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Tuesday, May 2.

However, several efforts by leadership of CETAG to impress on government to comply with the order has proven futile.

CETAG is demanding full payment of members’ seven-month arrears in allowances accruing from the approved conditions of service.

It is also demanding the payment of one-month salary to each member as “compensation for additional duty performed in the year 2022”.

It also wants a publication of the report of Staff Audit and subsequent extension of public universities’ rates of allowances to deserving members.

CETAG is also seeking the immediate release of a leave roster to enable each tutor take 15 working says leave for the year 2022.

The final demand is the “unconditional cancellation of the ‘killer’ all-year-round academic calendar effective 2023/2024 academic year”.

“It is expected that every Branch Association shall act on this resolution with dispatch and comply accordingly,” the press release on Monday, July 31 directed.