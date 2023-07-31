GeneralMajor 3

CETAG withdraws services from tomorrow, August 1

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) will from Tuesday, August 1 withdraw teaching and related services over members’ grievances.

According to a press release issued after the National Delegates Conference, CETAG has resolved that all tutors of the 46 public colleges of education will withdraw their services until “our employer has complied with all ORDERS of the NLC”.

CETAG noted that an Arbitrary Award Order was issued by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Tuesday, May 2.

However, several efforts by leadership of CETAG to impress on government to comply with the order has proven futile.

CETAG is demanding full payment of members’ seven-month arrears in allowances accruing from the approved conditions of service.

More Read

Enko Education is looking for 100 teachers for January 2024

256 teachers sue GES, government over their mass failure in promotional exams
256 teachers sue GES, government over their mass failure in promotional exams
Teachers deserve a public holiday

It is also demanding the payment of one-month salary to each member as “compensation for additional duty performed in the year 2022”.

It also wants a publication of the report of Staff Audit and subsequent extension of public universities’ rates of allowances to deserving members.

CETAG is also seeking the immediate release of a leave roster to enable each tutor take 15 working says leave for the year 2022.

The final demand is the “unconditional cancellation of the ‘killer’ all-year-round academic calendar effective 2023/2024 academic year”.

“It is expected that every Branch Association shall act on this resolution with dispatch and comply accordingly,” the press release on Monday, July 31 directed.

You Might Also Like

Enko Education is looking for 100 teachers for January 2024

256 teachers sue GES, government over their mass failure in promotional exams

256 teachers sue GES, government over their mass failure in promotional exams

Teachers deserve a public holiday

Share this Article
Previous Article Budget review: We’re making progress, we won’t ask for more money – Ofori-Atta
Next Article We’ve stabilised exchange rates, inflation, other fiscal challenges – Ofori-Atta
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Guidelines for the Special Electoral College Elections announced by NPP
Major 1 Politics
2022 was my most difficult year as Finance Minister – Ofori-Atta
Business Major 1
We’ve stabilised exchange rates, inflation, other fiscal challenges – Ofori-Atta
Business Major 4
CETAG withdraws services from tomorrow, August 1
General Major 3
Lost your password?