Emirates roll outs pre-approved Visa on arrival for Indian travelers in conjunction with VFS Global

Emirates has exclusively partnered with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline.

 This initiative is a result of strategic negotiations between Emirates UAE, VFS Global, and the Dubai Visas Department.Fulfilled by Dubai Visa Processing Centre* (DVPC) and issued as a 14-day single entry visa, the new initiative will enable Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai, simplifying their arrival formalities by breezing through customs before heading out to visit the city.

Emirates customers can book their flights through emirates.com or through their preferred travel agent.  After retrieving their booking through ‘Manage an existing booking’ on emirates.com, customers should click on the ‘apply for a UAE visa’ link.

They will be redirected to the online UAE Visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, which sets out the requirements, terms and conditions to facilitate the visa application process. For additional information visit https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/before-you-fly/visa-passport-information/uae-visa-information/

The service is exclusively available to Indian passport holders who have a valid six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency.

 The issuance of visas remains at the absolute discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs.

Dubai remains a first-choice destination for Indian travelers, with an array of attractions and accommodation options that meet every taste, age and budget.

 It’s also home to a vibrant Indian community that frequently welcomes family and friends from India and around the world. According to Dubai Tourism statistics, Dubai welcomed 2 million overnight visitors from India between January to October 2023.

Emirates currently serves nine destinations in India with 167 weekly flights, connecting travelers to Dubai and onwards to a global network of more than 140 destinations.

 The airline’s network in India includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

*Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC), is VFS Global’ s exclusive facility designated by Emirates Airline and the Government of Dubai to process UAE visas via its online portal linked tohttp://www.emirates.com

