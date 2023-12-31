Edibeck Consult donates to Ghana’s Occupational Therapy Center at Dodowa 

By Patrick Biddah

Ghana’s Only Occupational Therapy Center located at Dodowa in the Shai Osu District of the Greater Accra region, ended the year by receiving a swift and massive donation from Edibeck Consult, a renowned summer camp and Consultancy Service Company in Ghana on December 30, 2023.

The donated items, which included large quantities of toiletries and detergent was to rescue the center which requires these items as essential suppliers for their smooth running in view of the nature of their operations.

The donation which was done by a team comprising management and staff of Edibeck Consult was led by their Managing Director, Mr Edward Obiri Ampong, who said the donation was in fulfillment of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

The show of professionalism by the center in handling cases which has earned it an enviable spot in the health delivery sector, according to the MD was another reason for which they made the donation.

Aside the toiletries and detergents, other items which were donated, included Swiss balls, weighing scales , bags of sachet , bottled water, as well as an unspecified amount of money to meet the basic daily needs of the center who are specialized in cases such as stroke ,vocational rehabilitation, elderly care and medical screening among others .

Mr Ampong, who was assisted by the Director of Edibeck Consult, Mrs. Rebecca Nana Ofosua Ampong to make the donation, promised to come back to the center another time to make more donations.

For him, this donation is also to motivate the dedicated staff of the center who despite the constraint they face continue to give off their best in the delivery of service which results in the improvement of the patients who are primarily children with conditions such as autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other delayed growth conditions.

Mr Ampong, who spoke on a wide range of issues, used the occasion to announce the company’s upcoming summer events for 2024.

For next year, he announced that there would be summer camps and language learning in Europe and the United States of America.

Receiving the items, the Occupational Therapist at the center, Daniella Korletey, expressed gratitude to Edibeck Consult for their kind gesture.

For the past six years of practicing, madam Korletey revealed how basic supports such as the ones donated by Edibeck Consult has eluded them all these years.

Some of the challenges she highlighted however were limited office staff, residential accommodation for patients who sometimes need to be admitted and lack of office space to handle more cases.

She, therefore called on other cooperate organization to emulate the support demonstrated by Edibeck Consult

“On a day, we could handle between eight and 15 cases “, she stressed.

“Each session of therapy which cost a significantly low amount is not affordable to many of our clients who complain and for which reason they do not show up for the scheduled sessions “she added.

“We therefore need sponsorships from well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the center for us to be able to take care of the elderly and children with special needs “, she further appealed.

A registered practising mental health nurse in the United Kingdom, Mr Maxwell Selorm Adjeitsey , who flew in to offer his support was amazed at the level of impactful services being rendered by the Therapist at the center despite the myriad of challenges .

For him, such skill sets will be valued very much in Europe.