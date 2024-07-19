  Akufo-Addo ties Dampare’s hands with “Illegal” deputy IGP

….. Days after Atta Akyea’s committee’s report confusion

The appointment of Commissioner of Police (COP),Christian Tetteh Yohuno, 59 years, as a Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) in charge of Operations by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has sparked controversy in the country with various claims.

Among the accusations is that, the President is out to neutralize the IGP, George Akuffo-Dampare, with COP Tetteh Yohuno, after the failure of Samuel Atta Akyea’s parliamentary Committee to nail him on the Bugri Naabu tape matter. The committee had lacked consensus with its chairman, refusing to sign the report.

Those who have questioned the appointment of COP Tetteh Yohuno, include a former senior police officer, Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West Constituency in the Upper East Region.

Toobu, who sat on the Atta Akyea Committee, argues that the position is non-existent within the current legal framework of the Ghana Police administration.

But The Herald’s information from the corridors of power, reveals a disturbing development in government. The feeling is that Dr Dampare, had become egoistic and too difficult to work with. The system is therefore looking for someone it can work with hence settled on COP Yohuno (PO 001731) who was born on December 27, 1965, and was recruited into the service as a lance corporal on August 1, 1985 and got his last promotion on January 1, 2016.

The government, according to The Herald’s insiders is looking for someone who can report directly to the President, the Vice-President, and the Interior Minister.

The Herald’s information is that, Dr Dampare, has fallen out of favour with the government, hence the decision to get in Yohuno, to make the IGP redundant, especially with the Operations taken away from the IGP. According to insiders, “Operations” is the heart of policing, everything else is paperwork.

Many had said that, the Akufo-Addo government wanted Dampare out, hence the confusion over the Atta Akyea Committee report, especially recommendations that COP Alex George Mensah, Supt., George Lysander Asare and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, be sanctioned according to police disciplinary procedures.

However, in debating the report on the floor of Parliament, the Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea, urged the House to reject the committee’s report over the lack of logical foundation.

“I want to submit with the greatest of respect that this report reduced parliament and the good committee of parliament to a conveyor belt that anything they drop on it should go. You do not just listen to people who come before a committee and that will bring you to a conclusion of the matter. You delve into the matters. A committee of parliament is not a conveyor belt. They’re supposed to delve into this matter. And on that showing, this report is so anaemic.”

In an exclusive interview with Class 93.1 FM, yesterday, Thursday, July 18, 2024, Mr Toobu, who previously served as Executive Secretary to an IGP, David Asante Appeatu, stated that the law only provides for a single Deputy IGP.



He referred to past experiences, noting, “We tried having two Deputy IGPs—one for Operations and one for Administration—in 2012, but it proved ineffective. Consequently, Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 76 was introduced, ensuring that only one Deputy IGP, would support the IGP.”



Mr Toobu, emphasized that since the introduction of C.I. 76, the norm has been to have a single Deputy IGP, if the President chooses to appoint one.



He recalled that in 2019, President Akufo-Addo, lawfully promoted COP Oppong Bonuah to the position of Deputy IGP in accordance with C.I. 76.



However, he criticized the recent promotion of COP Tetteh Yohonu, to Deputy IGP in charge of Operations, stating it lacks legal backing.



“Appointing Christian Tetteh Yohonu to a position that does not exist in the law is problematic. For example, Mr Mohammed Alhassan, once served as Deputy IGP, before becoming IGP. If you designate Mr Yohonu, solely for Operations, it begs the question of who handles administration,” Mr Toobu explained.



He concluded by reiterating that both operations and administration, fall under the purview of the IGP and his deputy, therefore, the creation of a separate role for Operations, is not supported by the law.

The story is no different on social media, where there is widespread speculation about the appointment with many users suggesting that President Akufo-Addo’s decision to name COP Tetteh Yohuno as the new Deputy IGP, is part of a grand plan to oust the current IGP, Dr Akuffo-Dampare.



Social media commentators, maintain that the appointment may be politically motivated, ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections.



“He Dey come remove Dampare be dat Mother serpent of corruption,” one user remarked, while others expressed similar sentiments, suggesting that the appointment of COP Yohuno, is a calculated move by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to secure electoral advantages.



“Looks like the ploy to oust Dampare has just begun,” warned another user.



“The appointment of Yahonu deputy as IGP is NOT a coincidence. It is a calculated move by Bawumia and the NPP to oust the highly capable Dampare from office. This is not a democracy, it’s a political agenda.”



“IGP Dampare can’t be sacked directly else it will be too obvious. Instead, they create a position and appoint a total new name there. Guess who the chairman of the police council is? First the courts, then the EC laptops, and now the police. These people are bent on breaking the 8,” another said.



“Deputy IGP? Dampare is too honest for them.”



“It’s funny how Dampare got a Deputy all of a sudden.”



In an official statement released on July 17, 2024, the presidency clarified that COP Yohuno’s appointment followed recommendations from the Police Council.



The statement noted, “The President has appointed Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, acknowledging his exceptional credentials and dedication to duty.”



COP Yohuno has a distinguished career in law enforcement spanning over thirty years. Before his current appointment, he served as the Director-General in charge of Administration within the Ghana Police Service.

Deputy IGP too dey?

Security Analyst, Samuel Nana Appiah, has advised President Akufo-Addo to grant COP Tetteh Yohuno, an extension of service beyond his retirement.



Mr Appiah believes that COP Yohuno’s extensive knowledge and experience in policing, both locally and internationally, make him an asset to the security service.



While some people consider COP Yohuno to be old and frail, Mr Appiah, argues that his strong, assertive, and hardworking nature makes him more than capable of continuing to serve effectively.



Although Mr. Appiah supports the idea of bringing in young and capable personnel, he emphasizes the importance of experience in such roles and calls on all citizens to support COP Yohuno’s tenure.



President Akufo-Addo in a press statement stated that the appointment followed the advice of the Police Council during its meeting held on Wednesday, July 17, where COP Yohuno’s exceptional credentials and dedication to duty were acknowledged.



The statement by the Jubilee House Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, also described the Commissioner as a distinguished law enforcement officer with a career spanning over three decades who has held key positions within the Service.



President Akufo-Addo extended his congratulations to COP Yohuno on his well-deserved appointment and wished him the very best in the discharge of his duties.

Meanwhile, the IGP, has congratulated COP Tetteh-Yohuno on his appointment as the new Deputy IGP.



In a statement released by the police service on their official social media handles, the entire service conveyed their goodwill messages to him.



The statement assured that the service will continue its efforts in working together in the pursuit of peace, security, law and order in the country.



“The Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Members of the Police Management Board and the entire Police Service wish to congratulate you, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on your promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police.



“We wish you all the best as we continue to work together with our colleagues in the pursuit of peace, security, law and order in our beloved country”, the statement said.

