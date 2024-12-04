GeneralMajor 2

Children of politicians living abroad risk deportation- Prof. Nash hints

By Patrick Biddah

The Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Peace Awards and peace advocate, Prof Rev. Emmanuel Nash, has advocated for the deportation of children of politicians who will foment election violence in the upcoming general polls.

He said, this is the only way these trouble makers can get to appreciate the danger they make innocent citizens go through.

According to him, it is about time discerning voices can make a case to ensure  peace and  safety  before, during and after the election.

By so doing, he expressed the view that lives and property would be protected.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on December 3, 2024, which was on the theme: “government of the people, by the people and for the people to the people” Prof. Nash said  the various politicians who are campaigning to become our leaders are only  seeking for employment from Ghanaians and  that it is should not  result in the lost of lives of innocent people in view of the violence caused by their utterances.

Prof. Nash , who said he has made a similar call in the 2016 election , threatened to not only alert Embassies to deport children of these politicians  but also to the International Criminal Court and the United Nation to take action against politicians who will brew violence.

“ Whiles I call on politicians to stay out of causing trouble  I equally expect the EC to commit to not making room for mistakes in terms of their declarations “, he noted.

Prof. Nash, who made a wide range of calls, further asked the media not to be sensational but rather report truth and accuracy.

He also had a word for the Electoral Commission when he said they must be fair to all players in the election.

He made the same call to Electricity Company of Ghana, when he said they must  ensure that the lights are kept on throughout the electioneering period, especially during the counting.

Prof. Nash, who is a reverend minister with the International Dayspring  Gospel Church and collaborated with the Ghana Leadership Awards, also suggested ways by which issues at the polling station can be  reduced .

For example, he said there should not be intimidation by anyone , agents should be paid and there should not be a delay in transportation of the ballot boxes and papers.

