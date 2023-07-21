Bugri Naabu’s aide & receptionist arrested over leaked audio to oust Dampare

The personal aide to the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, and a receptionist, have been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

“Well, this morning, they took the lead that they were going to work; my personal aide, SK, and then my receptionist, also called Akua, left that they were going to work. And then, I came to the office and I didn’t see them and then I started calling because I started getting that maybe they were in an accident.



“Now, I’ve just been informed that they are both now at the BNI office at Kawukudi Junction. And that they were picked when they were about to come to work at the gate by the BNI people and I learned they came with a white car with well-armed police people and pushed them in and took them away,” he told the journalist.

This information was shared with Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Oyerepa TV by the leading NPP member.



The NPP stalwart, also said that he had made plans to go with his lawyers to the NIB office to find out what was happening.



The arrest is in connection with a leaked audio in which some three voices are heard plotting the downfall of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Bugri Naabu, denied any involvement in the leaked tape that allegedly contained a plot to have the Inspector General of Police, Dr Akuffo-Dampare, removed from office.



Although, there have been accusations and speculations linking him to the audio recording, Bugri Naabu, stated that he is not responsible for the leaked tape.



The former chairman, Bugri Naabu noted that even if he does have any knowledge of the audio, he will come out at the right time to speak.



“I don’t know who did the recording, but they cannot do that. We don’t have any recordings here. My phone can record, why should I get a tape before I can record? All these are iPhones. Even though I don’t know how to hold it, I believe they can do recording work,” he said.



While he acknowledged the existence of the recording, the former Northern Regional Chairman, maintained that he did not engage in such activity.



He expressed frustration about the allegations being thrown at him after the audio made waves.



“No, why will I do that? The people don’t have sense. Even some of the telephone calls were on the tape. Do you think I will let my personal matters come into the tape? I don’t know anything about any recording. If I know ‘koraa’, I don’t want to talk about it now,” he continued.



For now, Bugri Naabu, has chosen to remain silent about the issue until a suitable time when he can refute the allegations being circulated and provide clarity on the matter



“I will have a proper time to come out to clear all this rubbish they are talking about,” he added.