Budget 2024: From sanitary pads to electric vehicles – Here are 8 tax reliefs prioritised for implementation

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has outlined some moves geared towards cushioning the citizenry.

This is a result of what the Minister describes as efforts to give significant relief to the private sector until expenditure pressures.

He made this announcement during the presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement in Parliament.

The items listed by Mr. Ofori-Atta range from locally manufactured sanitary pads to electric vehicles.

Find the full list below: