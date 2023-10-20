BREAKING NEWS:  Menzgold starts  payment today !

….GH¢5 million earmarked

Menzgold Limited, the erstwhile gold deposit company, has officially declared the commencement payment to clients from today, Friday, October 20, 2023.

Management of the defunct company, says it has earmarked an initial amount of 5 million Ghana cedi as the first bulk payment to the clients.

Menzgold Limited, says it has extended its commitment to its esteemed clients, having resolved with the Ghana Police Service to collaborate in a bid to effect the payments today at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The involvement of the Police, it said, is in the company’s quest to ensure this noble exercise proceeds seamlessly, ensuring that each and every individual, who has been notified and summoned, is addressed with utmost care.

This significant announcement marks a substantial stride in resolving the enduring concerns of those who found their investments held captive, due to the unforeseeable circumstances management finds itself with the Chief Executive Office, Nana Appiah Mensah on criminal charges.

Additionally, Menzgold, has underscored the necessity for each client who meticulously adhered to the prescribed protocol for the settlement to strictly adhere to the specified date allocated to them during the form completion process.

The endeavour to reimburse clients, spearheaded by Nana Appiah Mensah, it said, underscores a resolute determination to confront and resolve the financial challenges that have burdened many, brought about by the unforeseen circumstances.

The impending payments are poised to bring relief and resolution to the concerns of Menzgold’s valued clients, heralding a promising turning point for both the company and its dedicated customers.