Akufo-Addo thinks Ashantis are fools- Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene

The Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene, Nana Kwame Mensah-Bonsu, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his failure to bring developmental projects to the Ashanti Region.

He accused President Akufo-Addo and his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), of taking the Ashanti Region for granted.

In an interview on the ‘For The Records’ programme, aired on Sunday, May 21, 2023, Nana Mensah-Bonsu, a sub-chief of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which gets small votes in the Ashanti Region has implemented more projects in the Ashanti Region then the NPP government.

He added that the Akufo-Addo government is the worst he has seen, asking “whether the president had any education”.

“I am here to fight for Ashanti. Akufo-Addo should come and point out all the development projects he has brought to the Ashanti Region and let Mahama also do same.

“… has Akufo-Addo gone to school since he came into politics, who is his classmate? Who did he go to law school with? Who did he go to the university with? He has not brought any project to the Ashanti Region.

“I beg you call the NDC and call the NPP for them to come and account for what they have done in the Ashanti Region. We’re not fools. If we were blind yesterday, today we can see that it is raining and the ground is wet,” he said in Twi.

The Otumfuo Ahenenana went on to list a number of projects started by the John Dramani Mahama administration, including the Sofoline Interchange in Kumasi, which the Akufo-Addo government has failed to complete in the over six years it has been in office.

He urged Ashanti chiefs to speak up and called on the people of the Ashanti land to make wise electoral choices for their own good.

