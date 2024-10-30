Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS launches 85th anniversary

Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School in Cape Coast, will launch its 85th anniversary on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The theme is: “ Building on 85 Years of Quality Education: The Role of Stakeholders.”

The event , which will take place at Pempamsie Hotel at 2nd Ridge in Cape Coast, will be hosted by the Headmistress, Mrs Dorothy Adentwi- Hayford. It will be chaired by Professor Victor Kweku Bondze Micah.

The Keynote Speaker is Ing. Mrs Rita Ohene Sarfo, a former Girls’ Senior Prefect of the school , and currently Director of Policy, Planning and Budgeting at the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

She is also the Country Project Director and Expert for the design and construction of the six- lane Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project, a 1028km road connecting Abidjan, Accra, Lome, Cotonou, and ending in Lagos.

Mrs Ohene Sarfo is credited with spearheading Cabinet and Parliamentary approvals for major road and interchange projects.

The 85th anniversary launch will be the highlight of the Special Homecoming for all old students of Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS popularly known as AMOSA. The Homecoming begins on Friday, 1st November, 2024 with a variety show to welcome old students .

The anniversary launch will be followed by a lecture series to be delivered by prominent past students , dubbed: AMOSA Inspires , and designed to motivate the students to rise to the pinnacle of their careers.

The resource persons include Professor Sam Ekow Quainoo, Chairman of the Department of Political Science and Economics, East Stroudsburg, University of Pennsylvania, USA, Hiram Laud Anderson, software developer and systems analyst and former President of AMOSA- UK, Justice Otoo, Creative Entrepreneur, and Chief Operations Officer of RIEPCO, and Lyssiemay Annoh of Corporate and Investment Banking, Societe Generale and former President of AMOSA- UK .

Next will be an Annual General Meeting ( AGM) on Saturday afternoon.

The Homecoming will be crowned by hangout on campus in the evening.