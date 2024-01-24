Adei, Pianim Abotsi, Otabil, others raise concern about media practices at Zed Multimedia launch

The official launch of Zed Multimedia, saw influential speakers addressing the prevalent trend of framing every issue along partisan lines, coupled with a perceived lack of depth in public discussions.

Expressing their concerns about the current state of media practice and public discourse in Ghana, the speakers highlighted the dominance of partisan politics in shaping public narratives.

They emphasized that this trend often leads to a polarized and less constructive discourse, urging media houses to transcend political affiliations and focus on providing balanced, informed, and unbiased information to the public.

The speakers underlined what they referred to as the “poverty of knowledge” in the public sphere, despite the multitude of voices and information sources available.

They expressed worries about the quality of public discussions and urged media houses to play a more significant role in elevating the level of discourse by providing well-researched and insightful content.

Falling standards of media practice were also discussed, with an emphasis on the urgency for media organizations to prioritize accuracy, integrity, and professionalism.

The speakers stressed the importance of maintaining high ethical standards in journalism to rebuild trust with the audience.

Professor Stephen Adei, a renowned public servant, educationist, and academic, challenged Zed Multimedia to be a voice of integrity in the Ghanaian media landscape.

He urged the media house to take a strong stance against misreporting and intentional misinformation, emphasizing the irreversible damage caused by spreading false information. Drawing from personal experience, Prof. Adei emphasized the long-lasting impact of misinformation and stressed the need for media organizations to prioritize accuracy.

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, expressed concerns about the dominance of politics over the state in Ghana.

He encouraged Zed Multimedia to resist framing every issue along partisan lines and to contribute substantively to public discourse.

Prof. Abotsi urged the media house to rise above the noise and provide well-thought-out contributions to public discussions.

Economist Kwame Pianim, emphasized the critical role of a vibrant and dynamic media committed to truth and integrity in a democracy. He lamented the falling standards on the Ghanaian media landscape and expressed hope that Zed Multimedia would contribute to changing the narrative.

Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Pastor Mensah Otabil, challenged Zed Multimedia to dare to be different in Ghana’s stereotyped media environment.

He encouraged the media organization to be innovative and excellent, advising against succumbing to the general trend.

Communications Officer at the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Madam Cynthia Prah, stressed the crucial role of reliability in Ghana’s media industry. She urged Zed Multimedia to provide trustworthy and accurate information, combatting the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

Nana Osafo Kantanka, Executive Chairman of Zed Multimedia, outlined the media outfit’s commitment to delivering a distinct blend of lifestyle, leisure, and credible business programming.

Nana Kantanka, expressed the platform’s dedication to excellence and improving the quality of human life.

He articulated a vision of driving Zed into a global, ethical, sustainable media of choice, focusing on impartiality, accuracy, and independence.

Launched on January 19, 2024, Zed Multimedia aims to deliver compelling and high-quality content across various platforms, including The New Finder Newspaper, Zed 101.9fm, Zed TV, Zedonline, and Zed Tech.

The media house is committed to professionalism, integrity, diversity, and innovation, with a focus on Lifestyle, Leisure, and Business (LLB) content.