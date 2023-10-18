3rd edition of Samini Xperience goes outdoors; to be held at a beach

Reggae/Dancehall musician Emmanuel Andrews, popularly known as Samini, is excited to be back performing on-stage after he took some time off to focus on his education.

At the listening party of his latest single ‘Good Vibes’ held at the Exhale Lounge in East Legon over the weekend, the artiste said he was feeling good and prepped to be taking the stage again.

The ‘My Own’ crooner stated that the release of his new single, coupled with his electrifying live performance at the listening party, is a warm-up to the third edition of his ‘Samini Xperience Concert’.

“All these are the warm-up towards the grand return of Samini back on stage…‘Samini Xperience 3’ is going to be on the 24th of December this year,” Samini said.

Quizzed on what is going to be the distinction for the third edition of his annual concert he said, “we have done it two years in a row, so this is going to be the third one and this is an opportunity to show everybody that it is here to stay. We have nothing to lose on this very run…it’s going to be amazing as promised.”

Samini further stated that this year’s edition was going to be an outdoor event held at one of the beaches in Accra.

The Dancehall artiste added that he would release his eighth studio album next year, “it is going to be a global masterpiece.”