GeneralMajor 2

‘When is he going? He is delaying’ – Video of Supt. Asare in new IGP ouster plot aired

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

A viral video has emerged amid the ongoing parliamentary investigation into an alleged leaked audio plot involving a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some senior police officers. A plot aimed at the removal of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare.

The 8:09-second video features Superintendent George Asare, one of the implicated senior police officers, presenting claims and reasons for the departure of the current IGP, alongside former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Bugri Naabu.

In the video, Superintendent George Asare levels a series of allegations, including the assertion that the IGP was responsible for the NPP’s defeat in the Assin North by-election. Asare goes on to draw a comparison between his demand and what might have occurred if Aseidu Nketia, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had faced a similar scenario within his party involving the IGP.

The video captures a portion of their conversation:

Police: I said, send this man away. What did you do? The President is aware; they have gone to complain to him.

More Read

Agalga hints of dragging IGP before parliamentary probe

COP Alex Mensah has been inconsistent; he needs psychological evaluation – Adam Bonaa 
Chastising IGP publicly awful, probe should have been done without media – Major Oduro
We’ll demand the removal of Dampare after BoG Governor – Mahama Ayariga

Bugri: …I am telling you; everything will be okay.

Police: When is he going? He is delaying.

Bugri: Before August.

Police: Why August? What is in August?

Bugri: He said I should bring…

Police: But you haven’t sent them. When is he going? He is delaying. This is not about somebody telling a lie; this is what happened at Assin North.

You Might Also Like

Agalga hints of dragging IGP before parliamentary probe

COP Alex Mensah has been inconsistent; he needs psychological evaluation – Adam Bonaa 

Chastising IGP publicly awful, probe should have been done without media – Major Oduro

We’ll demand the removal of Dampare after BoG Governor – Mahama Ayariga

Share this Article
Previous Article Uganda: Authorities must drop charges in death penalty case under Anti-Homosexuality Act
Next Article Gabon coup leader quotes JJ Rawlings in inaugural speech
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Alan Kyeremanten accuses NPP of skewing Super Delegates election to favour Bawumia, as he withdraws from the race
Major 1 Major Politics
Election results are manipulated at collation centers – Afari Gyan
Major Politics
Ashaiman NDC dissociates itself from ‘Jane Naana’ for Mahama running mate press conference
Major Politics
Bono Region: Goaso Krontihene found dead under a tree
General Major 3
Lost your password?