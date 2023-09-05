‘When is he going? He is delaying’ – Video of Supt. Asare in new IGP ouster plot aired

A viral video has emerged amid the ongoing parliamentary investigation into an alleged leaked audio plot involving a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some senior police officers. A plot aimed at the removal of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare.

The 8:09-second video features Superintendent George Asare, one of the implicated senior police officers, presenting claims and reasons for the departure of the current IGP, alongside former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Bugri Naabu.

In the video, Superintendent George Asare levels a series of allegations, including the assertion that the IGP was responsible for the NPP’s defeat in the Assin North by-election. Asare goes on to draw a comparison between his demand and what might have occurred if Aseidu Nketia, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had faced a similar scenario within his party involving the IGP.

The video captures a portion of their conversation:

Police: I said, send this man away. What did you do? The President is aware; they have gone to complain to him.

Bugri: …I am telling you; everything will be okay.

Police: When is he going? He is delaying.

Bugri: Before August.

Police: Why August? What is in August?

Bugri: He said I should bring…

Police: But you haven’t sent them. When is he going? He is delaying. This is not about somebody telling a lie; this is what happened at Assin North.