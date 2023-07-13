Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou fight takes place Oct 28 in Riyadh

History will be made on Saturday, October 28 this year when two heavyweight champions in their respective fields enters the ring in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia .

Tyson Fury, the current lineal heavyweight boxing champion and Francis Ngannou, lineal MMA heavyweight champion are set for a sanctioned boxing match.

gannou vacated his heavyweight title after a contract dispute and left the UFC earlier this year as a free agent. In March, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones won the vacant heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane, and will defend it in November at UFC 295.

In May, Ngannou signed a groundbreaking deal with the PFL that is expected to see him in main event, pay-per-view level-type fights and made him a PFL executive, to boot – but also allows him the freedom to box.

Not long after he signed with the PFL, Ngannou told DAZN that he dreamed of a Fury fight, but was realistic to think it might not happen.

The clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou to find out who is the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will take place under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion.

An agreement has been reached with Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promotions, to partner with Riyadh Season to host the history-making event that will capture the imagination of fight fans around the globe.

The world will discover who can rightly claim the title of “Baddest Man on the Planet” in the capital of the Kingdom, when “The Gypsy King” goes up against “The Predator” to determine the true Heavyweight King.

The fight will see the toughest chin in boxing tested by the Most Powerful Punch in the world, as confirmed by the Guinness World Records. This is a matchup where there will be no quarter given.

The mega-fight, one of the richest in history, will take place in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s largest city. Ngannou and Fury likely will do well financially.