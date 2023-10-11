Theresa Kufuor’s state funeral to be held on November 16

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that the government will honour the late Theresa Aba Kufuor, the former first lady, with a state funeral, scheduled to take place on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

The former first lady – wife of the second president of the 4th Republic John Agyekum Kufuor – died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 88.

Addressing a delegation from the Kufuor and Mensah families at the Jubilee House on Tuesday (10 October) during a courtesy call to formally inform the Office of the President of Theresa’s passing, Akufo-Addo said the former first lady deserves the state honours.

The spokesperson of the delegation, P K Mensah, informed the president and his team, including the Chief of Staff, Akosua Osei-Opare, that the family has decided that the funeral will take place first in Accra, but the final funeral rites will be performed in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region.

To that end, the final rites will take place between 18 and 19 November in Kumasi after Thursday’s state funeral. He also indicated that the family will observe the one week celebration at her residence in Peduase, Aburi, on Wednesday, 11 October 2023.

The delegation that called on President Akufo-Addo was led by Nana Amoah Gyawu Buahin (Awua Domase Akyempemhene).

Other members of the delegation were Chief Kufuor, Nana Ama Kufuor, Nana Saa Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor, and Kofi Kufuor (sons and daughters of the late Theresa Kufuor).

Ambassador D K Osei, (former diplomat), and Kojo Mensah (media relations/nephew of the late Theresa Kufuor) were also part of the delegation.