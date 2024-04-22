Suspects apprehended with stolen vehicles unravel sinister murder plot

In a dramatic interception near Adansi Praso Police Barrier, Ghanaian law enforcement officers, thwarted a potential crime spree and stumbled upon a chilling murder confession.

At approximately 11:20 AM on April 19, 2024, Police Sergeants Wisdom Amemor and Constable Adu Darkwah Akwasi, stationed at the Adansi Praso Police Barrier, received a tip-off about two individuals fleeing with stolen vehicles toward Kumasi, Ashanti Region, from Assin Foso, Central Region. Acting swiftly on the information, they intercepted the suspects at the barrier.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Wisdom Sete, 35, an artisan, and Yusif Afrim, 25, a driver, were found in possession of a stolen Mini Cooper with registration number, CR 267 – 24 and a Toyota Vitz with registration number, GJ 3817 – 21, respectively.

Both vehicles were traced back to the Central Region. During interrogation at the New Edubiase District Police Headquarters, led by District Crime Officer ASP John Elliot Kpobi, Sete confessed to a heinous crime.

He admitted to murdering his fiancée, Naomi, approximately 80 years old and a Ghanaian residing in America, at her private residence in Nyinese, Central Region.

Sete claimed the motive behind the murder was a dispute over access to Naomi’s Toyota Vitz, which she allegedly denied him despite their impending marriage ceremony.

A subsequent search of the Mini Cooper yielded damning evidence, including the deceased’s ASUS laptop, two Samsung handsets, a wristband bearing the inscription “South Virginia Community College,” assorted clothing, and 10,000 dinars in Iraqi currency.

Authorities swiftly contacted the Jukwa Police in the Central Region, under whose jurisdiction the murder took place, to coordinate further investigations.

The suspects remain in custody, and the stolen vehicles have been impounded at the New Edubiase Police Station.

LlThe shocking revelation underscores the multifaceted nature of crime and the tireless efforts of law enforcement to uphold justice and protect communities.