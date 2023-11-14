Major 1Politics

Supreme Court tells Ken Kuranchie to find a master and learn legal trade..As it dismisses suit against Mahama

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by Daily Searchlight editor, Ken Kuranchie that was seeking to challenge the eligibility of John Dramani Mahama to contest 2024 elections.

The apex court found the application defective.

Mr Kuranchie in June 2023 filed the case against Mr Mahama, former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney-General.

He contended that a true and proper interpretation of the 1992 Constitution should lead one to the conclusion that the only person entitled to a second presidential term must be a sitting President.

The reliefs he was seeking include, “A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution the number of years of a presidential term in Ghana is four years.

More Read

2024 General elections assume religious bigotry

Elections 2024: We’ll not defend unprofessional conduct – GJA warns journalists
John Mahama’s “24-hour economy” campaign promise is a game changer ─ Economist
Mahama promises jobs, economic stability if re-elected in 2024

“A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1)  and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.

“An order directed at [John Mahama] to fully disclose to Parliament the terms of his engagements with Parliament as flagbearer of a political party.”

Mr Mahama was recently elected flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 general elections.

During the NDC’s primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, he swept 297,603 (98.9%) of the total valid votes to become the party’s Presidential Candidate for the 4th time.

You Might Also Like

2024 General elections assume religious bigotry

Elections 2024: We’ll not defend unprofessional conduct – GJA warns journalists

John Mahama’s “24-hour economy” campaign promise is a game changer ─ Economist

Mahama promises jobs, economic stability if re-elected in 2024

Share this Article
Previous Article Asantehene damns Ashanti region MPs
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Supreme Court tells Ken Kuranchie to find a master and learn legal trade..As it dismisses suit against Mahama
Major 1 Politics
Asantehene damns Ashanti region MPs
General Major 1
Kenyans get holiday to plant 100 million trees
Major 4 World
Why former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena refused to retire despite heart complication
Major 3 Sports
Lost your password?