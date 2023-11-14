Supreme Court tells Ken Kuranchie to find a master and learn legal trade..As it dismisses suit against Mahama

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by Daily Searchlight editor, Ken Kuranchie that was seeking to challenge the eligibility of John Dramani Mahama to contest 2024 elections.

The apex court found the application defective.

Mr Kuranchie in June 2023 filed the case against Mr Mahama, former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney-General.

He contended that a true and proper interpretation of the 1992 Constitution should lead one to the conclusion that the only person entitled to a second presidential term must be a sitting President.

The reliefs he was seeking include, “A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution the number of years of a presidential term in Ghana is four years.

“A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.

“An order directed at [John Mahama] to fully disclose to Parliament the terms of his engagements with Parliament as flagbearer of a political party.”

Mr Mahama was recently elected flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 general elections.

During the NDC’s primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, he swept 297,603 (98.9%) of the total valid votes to become the party’s Presidential Candidate for the 4th time.