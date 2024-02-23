Shocking dangers of driving with stuffed pockets

In the modern era, driving has become almost second nature. However, amidst adjusting mirrors and fastening seat belts, a lesser-known practice could be silently compromising your spinal health: driving with stuffed back pockets.



It seems harmless, but having a wallet, smartphone, or any bulky item in your back pocket while seated behind the wheel can lead to significant back problems over time.



“Motorists may not realize that the simple action of driving with items in their back pockets can have real implications on their back health,” says Dominic Wyatt, a motoring expert with the International Drivers Association. Owing to many drivers who are unaware of the unhealthy habits accompanying our driving activity.

The Problem with Stuffed Pockets while Driving

Driving with your wallet or another bulky item in one of your back pockets forces your pelvis and spine into misalignment. This scenario displaces natural body posture and puts undue stress on joints, muscles, and discs. The strain increases if the driving hours stretch long. Even a ride as short as 15 minutes can start to affect your back.



This seemingly minor imbalance forces one side of your pelvis to sit higher than the other. Although not immediately noticeable, it puts your spine in an unnatural position. Over time, this asymmetry can strain your lower back muscles and spinal structures.

How It Triggers Pain

According to an orthopedic report, this imbalance can lead to what’s known as “wallet sciatica” or “hip-pocket syndrome,” where the piriformis muscle, located in the buttocks near the top of the hip joint, irritates the sciatic nerve. It can cause pain that radiates down the leg, often mistaken for sciatica. Constant pressure from a full back pocket while sitting also exacerbates lower back pain by misaligning the lumbar spine.



Data from the World Health Organization indicates that lower back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide, with an estimated 619 million of the population experiencing it at some point in their lives. While not all cases are directly linked to driving habits, the association emphasizes the importance of maintaining proper posture and spinal alignment to mitigate these risks.



Wyatt chimes in with a similar view, pointing out, “Sadly, what seems convenient rapidly becomes a health hazard. Back problems rank among the most common issues we’re seeing within the driving community.“

Tips to Prevent Back Problems While Driving

Fortunately, there are simple ways to avoid the unwanted chiropractic issues tied to driving:

Remove all items from your back pockets before you start driving.

Maintain your back’s natural curve using lumbar support.

Put your wallet, keys, and other essentials in a small sling bag instead of your pockets.

Adjust your seat so your knees are the same height or slightly lower than your hips.

Do regular back exercises and stretches, especially if you drive for long durations.

Be At The Wheel of Your Health

Reflecting on the importance of adopting these preventive measures, Wyatt asserts, “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of maintaining a healthy posture while driving. Shifting that wallet to the front pocket or even better, placing it away from your seating area can make a significant difference to your back health. It is a simple change, but it can save drivers from severe back problems in the future.“



So, be wise and heed the expert advice provided. Remember, you’re not just driving your car; you’re also at the wheel of your health!



