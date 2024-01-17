Revolution in Cocoa seedling cultivation..As CRIG introduces Miracle-Gro Potting Mix

In response to the increasing global demand for sustainable agricultural practices, particularly in the cocoa sector, The Herald’s information is that the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) is set to unveil the Miracle-Gro Potting Mix.

This groundbreaking innovation represents a significant leap forward in cocoa seedling cultivation, aiming to address environmental concerns associated with traditional methods.

As countries worldwide are urged to adopt sustainable agricultural practices to mitigate the impact of farming activities on the ecosystem, scientists and agrarian experts are actively exploring innovative approaches to align key activities within the agricultural value chain with biodiversity conservation practices.

Traditionally, the cultivation of cocoa seedlings in Ghana has heavily relied on topsoil gathered from the environment. This method has faced criticism due to its negative impact on the ecosystem, as topsoil tends to be low in nutrient content and hampers the development of young plant root systems. Moreover, transporting polybags filled with topsoil over long distances has proven both cumbersome and expensive.

In response to these challenges, researchers have advocated for a shift from over-reliance on topsoil to organic-based growing mediums, such as compost, peat, or cocopeat. While cocopeat has been adopted as an alternative, its low nutrient content has necessitated frequent foliar fertilizer applications to address nutrient deficiencies.

The upcoming introduction of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, a soilless medium, is poised to revolutionize cocoa seedling cultivation.

This innovative medium, composed of cocopeat, perlite, and supplemented with a slow-release fertilizer (N-P-K 17-9-8 + 4MgO), has been rigorously tested and endorsed by CRIG. The slow-release fertilizer ensures a gradual and sustained nutrient supply to nurture seedlings, reducing the need for frequent irrigation and fertigation.

CRIG’s report highlights key features of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, including improved water retention, aeration, and drainage properties.

Unlike raw cocopeat, this soilless medium gradually releases fertilizer, saving time and resources that would be otherwise required for continuous irrigation and fertigation at the nursery site.

The perlite component further enhances water-holding capacity, aeration, and drainage.

Importantly, the CRIG report assures that the Miracle-Gro Potting Mix is not phytotoxic to cocoa seedlings, and the addition of coated NPK slow-release fertilizer is designed for medium to long-term crops, providing sufficient nutrients for an 8-9 month crop cycle. This guarantees a high survival rate for transplanted seedlings.

The introduction of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix is expected to bring multiple benefits to cocoa farmers and institutions involved in seedling production.

The all-inclusive nature of the medium will reduce labour and material costs associated with traditional methods requiring frequent fertilizer applications. Additionally, the medium ensures a higher survival rate for transplanted seedlings, promoting uniform growth and reducing the need for intensive fertilizer applications.

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, packaged in 25kg white sacks, will be made available to institutions, farmer cooperatives, and NGOs in the cocoa sector involved in seedling distribution.

To maximize the benefits of this innovative medium, timely sowing, immediate fertilizer application after filling containers, and routine shade provision to reduce excessive heat are recommended. The adoption of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix is anticipated to enhance the efficiency and reliability of cocoa seedling distribution programs, aligning with sustainable agricultural practices in the cocoa industry.