Rastaman and others charged with murder

The Pokuase District Police, has arrested a Rastaman and others over the murder of a man in his thirties.

The horrific murder occurred at Pokuase Ayawaso in the Ga West Municipality.

According to a Police Situational Report (Sitrep) cited by The Herald, the suspects, have been charged with “conspiracy to commit murder and murder’’.

The report had disclosed that the “on 16/07/23 at 0058hrs papa 133 patrol team received an information from Control, to the effect that some police officers needed assistance at Pokuase Ayawaso.

“Following this the team established contact with the police officers who directed them to a spot near West One Hotel.

“The team met police patrol team from Kwabenya standing by a lifeless body of a male adult aged 30 with multiple cutlass wounds.

“ASP Alhassan Baba in charge of D/C/Inspr.Isaac Bawa and other police officers visited the crime scene.

“At the scene was a lifeless body of a male adult aged about 30, fair in complexion, wearing a multi coloured boxer shorts a black T-shirt in a supine position along Pokuase Ablekuma road, with multiple cutlass wounds.

“Police also found traces of blood and same was traced to the back of a certain house about 200 metres from the body, an indication that the deceased might have been killed there and body dragged and dumped at that spot.

“Police contacted the occupant of that house Eric Adu and upon interview he disclosed that he had seen one Rastaman and others pursuing the deceased.

“He led Police to the Rastaman who identified himself as Kwadjo Gakppda.

“He was arrested in an uncompleted building together with suspects Isaac Siaw and Amelikpo Emmanuel.

“Suspect Kwadjo was interrogated and he mentioned suspect Mahamah Abdul Rahim as his accomplice.

“He thereafter led police to a metal container where suspect Mahamah Abdul Rahim was arrested and the cutlass used for the commission of the crime retrieved.

“Suspect Mahamah Abdul Rahim was also interrogated and he mentioned suspect Samuel Naa Twum, as one who collected the cutlass from him, inflicted injuries on the deceased and he died as a result

“The scene was preserved awaiting the crime scene team.

“Supol Mr Abdulai Kamagate, Amasaman Divisional crime officer in charge of ASP Mr Alhassan Baba and other officers together with the crime scene team revisited the crime scene.

“At the scene, the crime scene investigation team processed the scene, with the following items retrieved from the scene, a piece of Pvc pipe, a pair of black trousers believed to be for the deceased and two spent 9mm shells.

“The body was removed and deposited at the police Mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy’’.