Power struggle over NPA leadership between Edudzi Tamekloe and Duncan Amoah

Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe and Duncan Amoah,

The Herald is monitoring reports of a brewing contest for the top leadership role at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) between Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, the NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, and Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC).

Edudzi, a seasoned lawyer, is reportedly relying on his academic credentials, including a Master’s in Natural Resources as well as Economics, while Duncan is drawing on his extensive experience and strong connections within the downstream petroleum sector.

Unlike Duncan, Edudzi, a protégé of former President John Mahama and NDC National Chairman Asiedu Nketia, has been deeply entrenched in the NDC’s political framework. He currently serves as the party’s Legal Director and has held various positions, including Deputy Greater Accra Regional Secretary.

Over the years, Edudzi has represented the party in high-profile legal cases and frequently appeared on media platforms, particularly during John Mahama’s presidency and the NDC’s eight years in opposition.

Unconfirmed reports suggest Edudzi received his appointment letter late Thursday, January 16, 2025, signalling his potential rise to the NPA leadership.

However, some party insiders argue that despite Edudzi’s legal acumen and contributions to the NDC, he might better serve at Ayine and Partners law firm, where he works under Dr Dominic Ayine, the newly appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

Duncan Amoah’s NDC credentials are not doubt industry but he has always been in the background.

He is counting on his expertise and strong ties with key players in the petroleum sector have positioned him as a viable alternative for the role.

Just like Edudzi, he is a product of the University of Ghana, Legon and also has a Master’s degree.

He is also said to be an ex-banker.

The unfolding race for the NPA leadership is seen as a clash of professional qualifications and political influence, leaving stakeholders closely observing who emerges victorious.

