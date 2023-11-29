GeneralMajor 1

OSP tells Judges to stop frustrating his work

The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has said the judiciary is throwing spanner in his works that is making it difficult for his office to make progress in the fight against corruption in Ghana.
Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday (29 November), Agyebeng said it is dangerous for judges to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor from doing its work, citing some four cases that went against him recently.
The Accra high court on Monday quashed adverse findings in the report of the OSP on 3 August 2022 against the former commissioner for the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), and his deputy Joseph Adu-Kyei in the Labianca case.
The court on Monday (27 November) concluded that, the OSP is not a court of competent jurisdiction or a commission of enquiry to make adverse findings and prohibited the anti-graft body from further investigating Damoah and Adu-Kyei in respect of the adverse findings.
Addressing the media, Agyebeng said the trend of the court is “dangerous” and could impede the fight against corruption.
“As I said, I wasn’t sounding like a prophet of doom but there is doom looming ahead of us, that very soon a murderer will boldly walk to go to seek an injunction,” the Special Prosecutor said. “Should I feel frustrated and resign? I took an oath and, in my life, when I take on the reins to do something, I do it to the best of my ability.”
Focusing on the judiciary, he said: “Let us bring before you the body of our investigation as evidence. If you look at it, and you decide that the evidence does not shore up to the standard of proof required in criminal cases, you can dismiss it but don’t prevent us from doing our work, from investigating. It is dangerous.”

