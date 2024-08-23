NHIA pays over GH¢1.5 million under free dialysis programme

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has in a statement, announced the payment of an additional GH¢1,001,329.00, under the government’s free dialysis programme.

A signed statement by Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, the Acting Chief Executive of NHIA, explained that “this allocation covers the expenses for dialysis services provided at six health facilities for the months of July and August, and includes an advance payment for September.

It said that the “six providers are Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH), Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

“With this latest disbursement, the total amount allocated to the free dialysis programme since its inception in June now stands at GH¢1,588,565.00.

FREE NHIS DIALYSIS COVERAGE PAYMENT FOR JULY, AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER 2024 NO JULY AUGUST SEPTEMBER TOTAL NAME OF FACILITY AMOUNT GH¢ AMOUNT GH¢ AMOUNT GH¢ AMOUNT GH¢ 1 KORLE-BU TEACHING HOSPITAL 79,051.00 79,051.00 84,051.00 163,102.00 2 TAMALE TEACHING HOSPITAL 28,478.00 28,478.00 28,478.00 56,956.00 3 CAPE COAST TEACHING HOSPITAL (CENTRAL REGIONAL HOSPITAL) 41,753.00 41,753.00 41,753.00 83,470.00 4 KOMFO ANOKYE TEACHING HOSPITAL 90,835.00 90,835.00 90,835.00 186,670.00 5 EFIA NKWANTA REGIONAL HOSPITAL 16,694.00 16,694.00 16,694.00 33,388.00 6 VOLTA REGIONAL HOSPITAL (HO TEACHING HOSPITAL) 73,650.00 73,650.00 73,650.00 147,300.00 GRAND TOTAL: 1,001,329.00

“The latest payment of GH¢1,001,329.00 ensures that the health facilities are adequately funded for the dialysis services rendered during July and August. Additionally, this amount includes an advance payment to cover services expected in September.

“The hospitals will manage the funds and ensure that all patients who may have paid out-of-pocket during the month of July and August will be fully reimbursed according to the approved amount for the various categories.

“Since the inception of the programme in June, the NHIA’s financial support has significantly enhanced the accessibility of dialysis services for patients. By covering the costs associated with these life-saving treatments, the NHIA aims to reduce the financial strain on patients and ensure continuity of care.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the categories of patients below will receive the corresponding support every month for this year.

“Patients aged 18 and below and 60 years and above will receive all eight (8) free dialysis sessions per month under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) from June.

“Persons aged 19 to 59 years seeking treatment at KATH, CCTH, ENRH, HTH, and TTH except KBTH, will receive two (2) dialysis sessions per month.

“Adult Patients (19 to 59) receiving treatment at KBTH will receive a subsidy for two (2)dialysis sessions per month, meaning the NHIA will cover 50% of the cost of the twosessions.

“The NHIA appreciates the continued support of the Government and Parliament as we work towards providing access to quality healthcare for all.

“This comprehensive funding reflects the NHIA’s commitment to supporting patients in need of dialysis, thereby ensuring that essential medical services remain accessible without financial burden.

Background

“The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in a recent publication announced the introduction of Free Dialysis Coverage for some vulnerable patient categories. Thisarrangement was approved by Parliament within the NHIA’s Allocation

“Formula for 2024and was initiated in June. Under this arrangement, selected healthcare providers are to receive payment for treating dialysis patients up to the tune of GHS 4.4 Million, made up of GHS2 Million from the Allocation Formula and GHS 2.4 Million from the NHIA’s Corporate Social Responsibility Budget for this fiscal year.

“This move is part of an effort to enhance access to and affordability of dialysis treatment for patients in Ghana.

“The NHIA is dedicated to improving healthcare access and remains committed to supporting the health and well-being of all insure individuals.