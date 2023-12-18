NDC national women’s wing confident of victory 2024

Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw Kotei, the National Women’s Organizer of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), successfully led the party’s Women’s Wing event known as the National Women’s Wing Year-End Review Retreat 2023.

The 3-day event, held from December 11 to December 13, 2023, focused on the theme, “Building the Ghana We Want: Redefining Our Gender Relations and The Women’s Manifesto.”

Addressing the participants, Dr Bisiw Kotei, highlighted her achievements as the leader of the Women’s Wing and emphasized the importance of the Year-End Review Retreat in assessing the party’s performance.

She underscored the significance of retraining Women’s Wing members, equipping them with essential knowledge and skills crucial for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The 24-hour economy proposal by the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress was touched on by the organizer of the event, Dr Bisiw Kotei.

She emphasized that the 24-hour economy plan will empower the youth and propel them to economic freedom. The plan will create and sustain jobs for the younger generation and everyone in Ghana.

She said, “The primary purpose is to strategize, re-strategize, and position the Women’s wing in readiness for the general elections in 2024 as we march forward to rescue the country from the incompetent Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia government”.

Several party leaders, including National Chairman Asiedu Nketiah, National Organizer, Joseph Yamin, and Deputy General Secretary (Operations) Mustapha Gbande, were present to share their expertise.

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama, on the first day, emphasized the importance of party unity, advising women to address internal issues, exhibit good behaviour, and speak positively, as failure to do so could impact the party’s votes in 2024.

Speakers at the event, included the 2020 running mate for President John Mahama, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, Asiedu Nketiah (General Mosquito), Edudzi Tamakloe, and Margaret Ansei aka Magoo.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, encouraged participants to stay positive and focused, suggesting the allocation of jobs for women within the party, stating, “If you treat women well, they will also treat the party well, and if you give a woman a job, she will not have the luxury of engaging in internal or external bickering.”

