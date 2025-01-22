Nana Oye Bampoe Addo: A trailblazer in human rights, governance, and social development

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, a distinguished human rights lawyer, has cemented her legacy as an advocate for social justice, gender equality, and good governance. With 32 years of experience in human rights law, litigation, and solicitor’s practice, her contributions span national, regional, and international levels.

Nana Oye holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Ghana and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Human Rights and Democratisation in Africa from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. She has dedicated her career to championing children’s rights, gender equality, public health, and governance.

She served as the Africa Regional Coordinator for the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (2004–2008) and established the Human Rights Advocacy Centre in 2008. Through her advocacy, landmark legislation such as the Children’s Act (1998), Domestic Violence Act (2007), and the Criminal Code Amendment Act (1998) were promulgated.

Her accolades include the Vera Chirwa Award for Human Rights in Africa (2007), the Fourth Most Influential African Woman (2013), and the Champion Torchbearer for Women’s Rights (2008).

As Ghana’s Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection (2013–2017), Nana Oye spearheaded key reforms. She led the development and approval of five critical policies, including the Gender Policy, Social Protection Policy, and Child and Family Welfare Policy. She also oversaw the restructuring of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, the development of the Ghana Household Registry, and the gazetting of National Standards for Disability-Friendly Public Buildings. Notably, under her leadership, the first-ever closure of a traditional witch camp in Northern Ghana was achieved in 2015.

Beyond Ghana, Nana Oye has had a significant impact across Africa. She played a key role in advocating for the adoption of the Maputo Protocol and the Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa. As ECOWAS Chair of the Conference of West African Ministers of Gender and Social Development, she facilitated the adoption of gender-related policies.

Her political contributions include roles as Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Conflict Resolution Committee (2019–2022), Secretary of the NDC Manifesto Committees (2020 and 2024), and Chair of the NDC Gender, Children, and Social Protection Committee (2023–present).

In 2022, the World Bank appointed her to its Advisory Council for the Partnership for Economic Inclusion, further affirming her global influence.

Currently, Nana Oye serves as the Executive Director of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage, while continuing her legal practice, lecturing, and consulting. Her dedication and impact remain a beacon of hope for human rights and social development in Africa and beyond.