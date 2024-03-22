Madina MP withdraws defamation suit after NDC National Chairman’s intervention

In a surprising turn of events, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq), has withdrawn his defamation suit against three NDC branch members and the President of the Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG), totaling GHS300, 000.00.

The withdrawal came, following an unexpected intervention by the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, leading to a resolution aimed at restoring peace within the constituency.

The case, initially filed on January 2, 2024, and amended on January 5, 2024, saw a motion for interlocutory injunction filed on January 17, 2024.

However, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Sosu’s lawyer, Belinda Narkey Quaynor (Esq), announced the withdrawal of the suit, with the option to reapply at a later date.

The defamation suit stemmed from derogatory remarks made by the defendants, branding the MP as a “gay MP.” The intervention by the NDC National Chairman and the Dispute Resolution Committee played a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue between the feuding parties, ultimately leading to the withdrawal of the lawsuit.

Johnson Nketia’s directives, issued during a conflict resolution meeting at The Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry at Legon Ward on February 26, 2024, included the lifting of suspensions imposed by the Constituency Executive Committee on certain dissatisfied party members.

These directives aimed to foster unity and collaboration among all stakeholders, including disgruntled party members, towards advancing the collective interests of the party.

Following the meeting, all parties involved have pledged to work together harmoniously, signaling a positive step towards reconciliation and cooperation within the Madina Constituency.