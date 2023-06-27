Let’s deepen our peaceful co-existence

…Napo urges Manhyia South Muslims on Eid al-Adha

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has extended his best wishes to all Muslims in the Constituency on the occasion of year’s Eid al-Adha.

‘’Let us use this year’s celebration to deepen our peaceful co-existence and promote the development of Manhyia South, Asanteman and Ghana,’’ he said.

Eid al-Adha (the feast of sacrifice> is celebrated on the third of Hajj. It is the second major Muslim festival in the Islamic calendar after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting.

However, Dr. Prempeh in a message to mark the occasion said: ‘’The peaceful atmosphere prevailing in our constituency should not be taken for granted but we must strive to be more peaceful and united.’’

The Manhyia South MP who is also the Energy Minister added ‘’The beauty of Manhyia South is that we are one big family irrespective of our different religious backgrounds and that is our strength which we should always guide and guard. ’’

Dr. Prempeh said he would continue to consult with the Muslim community in the area to fashion out development projects.

‘’As your humble servant, I will always be in touch with you as partners in development so that we can together build Manhyia South to the level it deserves,’’ he said.

‘’The occasion of the Eid al-Adha, may his compassionate Allah accept your sacrifice and offer peace, live and unity. Celebrate in moderation and care,’’ he added.