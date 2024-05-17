Kwasi Billy donates items to Obomeng Clinic in Kwahu

A movie producer based in the USA, Mr Kwasi Billy, also well known in the movie industry as Mr Billy Richardson, has donated items worth a significant amount of money to the Obomeng Clinic at Kwahu in the Eastern region of Ghana.

The items donated include, laptops, a walker, surgical gloves, and a CCTV camera, which will aid in the smooth running of the clinic.

Speaking to the media on the rationale behind the donation, Kwasi Billy, stated that the move is to assist the clinic where natives of Obomeng seek their health care.

“I am a member of the Obomeng Association in Washington DC, sometimes if we want to embark on a donation drive it takes a little bit longer. So on the things the clinic needs, I just decided to buy them on the side and when I came to Ghana, especially on occasions like Easter I do give them out.

“You know we Kwahu people, Easter is a special occasion for us, so this Easter I felt like doing something special for them. So while I was coming down for Easter I bought laptops, surgical gloves, and a walker. I also donated CCTV cameras to be fixed for the clinic for security in the facility. It is our town, my town you do your part, I also do my part to help them as much as possible,” he added.

Mr Kwasi Billy, also advised the people and the staff of Obomeng Clinic to cultivate a maintenance culture for the items donated to them.

“Any time we donate something make sure you keep it well for it to last longer so that it will benefit the people who need it,” the movie producer stated.

Nana Kwasi Dwamena Anim II, Kontihene of Obomeng presented the items on behalf of Obomenghene Nana Opinamang, and items were received for the Obomeng clinic by head nurse, Mrs Florence Mensah.

Madam Florence Mensah, thanked Kwasi Billy for the kind gesture done to the hospital.

The Kontihene of Obomeng, Nana KwasiDwamena Anim II, who presented the items on behalf of Kwasi Billy, also commended the staff at the clinic for their dedication to serving the people.

He also thanked Kwasi Billy for the donation and asked others to emulate his kind gesture.

As a movie producer, Mr Kwasi Billy has produced (ONE Night IN VEGAS) starring Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, (REVERSE) starring Alex Ekubo, Ama K Abebrese, Kang Quintus, Chris Attoh (REJECTED) starring me, Kang Quintus.

Currently, his team is working on the new movie (FATHER OF KING) starring Chris Attoh, and Melissa Determine, shooting in New York and metro Washington DC.