Jubilee House Soldiers & Policemen angry over maltreatment

….Many have abandoned their posts, returned to barracks

Reverend Charles Owusu, has dropped a bombshell, revealing the maltreatment that soldiers and police officers stationed at the Presidency; the Jubilee House, are going through.

He disclosed that about 77 Soldiers, have left the Jubilee House back to the barracks, because of ill-treatment they received.

“Go to Jubilee House and see. The police, soldiers, everybody is complaining”. It got to a time when almost 77 people decided to leave Jubilee House and go back to their units”.

“Ministers of State are treating their police bodyguards sitting in front of their cars like animals. Not like human beings. The policeman in front of your car, carrying guns and protecting you as a minister, you’re treating him like an animal”, he made this revelation last Friday’s on Peace 104.3 Kokrokoo discussion, being hosted on the day by Nana Yaw Kesse, a sit-in host.

He cited how most of the military takeovers in the West African sub-region currently, are generally palace coups with mostly Special Forces Commanders, who provide security for the presidents taking power in their countries.

There have been military takeovers in Equatorial Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger with Gabon happening just last week, and Mr Owusu, is advising the Akufo-Addo government to be careful, because there’s no authority as powerful as that of citizens who are united, adding there is no force that can stop it.

He has been a lay preacher at Glorious Word Power Ministry International led by the controversial Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, who used to be one of President Akufo-Addo’s pastors.

Not long ago, Mr Owusu, used to be a Special Aide to the late Chief Executive of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias “Sir John” onetime General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). He spoke Twi with an occasional dose of English language.

He disclosed that, although he doesn’t go to Jubilee House, he has friends there who are being badly maltreated by politicians and they are leaving the place.

“You have a pen, someone is carrying a gun, who is more dangerous? The one carrying the gun is protecting you, yet you’re not treating him fairly”, he said adding, “Why would anyone struggle to be at the seat of government, but be struggling again to leave the place. I am saying this for the government to hear”.

“You know when a new government comes into office, many people struggle to get to the seat of government. But I know many people who have returned to the services and units they came from, because they don’t want to be at the seat of government anymore”.

According to Mr Owusu, onetime a member of Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom’s Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), “when there is no justice, there can’t be peace. So if someone is talking about coups, people turn to think one likes coup. No one likes a coup, but where there is no peace. Some politicians are doing it. Things that are annoying people”.

“I saw one soldier in a video against the new Parliament Complex. That video is coming back on Facebook. People don’t understand. The soldiers are also humans with blood running through their veins. They see what is going on in the country. So if we want to prevent these things from happening, when we get power, let’s use the power to do what the citizenry will like”.

“If you sign a contract, and the contract is being scrutinized from afar and determined to lack merit and full of stealing, even you with a pen regard yourself as dangerous, how about those brave men in the forces wielding weapons.

“So if we want to put an end to these coups, national leaders, must talk to themselves. A president, who changes a constitutional limit of two terms to do a third term and fourth term in office. Are you the only sensible person in the country?

Mr Owusu, was shocked at a viral video of a man said to be the son of the deposed Gabonese President, Ali Bongo, with huge bags of money retrieved from his home after last week’s military takeover in that country.

“Who told you that money can buy life? Money does some things, but not everything. So now the bottom line is that one wants the money to go away for the return of life. So those with the opportunity to serve the nation must be careful.

“The way we are trampling upon peoples’ rights, and using our hands to grab, our teeth to bite state resources, carrying some on our heads and also tightened some behind our backs with cloths as if the world is coming to an end; corruption as if the world is coming to an end. …

“The impunity; that we will do whatever we want, because I am in government. Without regard to the law. He doesn’t respect anyone because he is in government and talks to anyone anyhow because he is in government. But Nana, there’s no authority more powerful than the peoples’ power. There’s no force that’s higher, that’s stronger than the force of the people. There’s none. When the people are united, there’s nothing you can do about it.

“So as one advises the Momoni – fermented salted fish – the same advice must go to the mouse. That we shall be mindful of our conduct and be worthy in the sight of God, as well as man, because people are suffering. It is true that no government can totally alleviate everyone from suffering, but governments policies can minimize people’s suffering.