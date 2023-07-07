Investment headwinds and tailwinds for the second half of 2023: navigating uncertainty

Inflation, a slowing global economy, and high stock valuations present the three major challenges for investors in the second half of 2023. They must be prepared to navigate through ‘significant headwinds’ while capitalising on the tailwinds that offer promising prospects.

This is the analysis of Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations, as we approach the year’s second half, when investors are typically analysing the market outlook, macro risks, and forecasts.

He says: “2023 has been a better year to date for economies than many had expected, but we expect three significant investment headwinds for the second half of the year that investors need to consider.

“First, the persisting challenge of inflation remains a top concern for investors in the second half of 2023. Core and headline inflation are edging down, slowly, but core still remains comparatively high in major developed economies.

“Therefore, central banks will argue they need to continue with, or resume, interest rate rises to bring inflation back to target.”

Stock markets typically experience declines or volatility when interest rates are raised.

Borrowing becomes more expensive for individuals and businesses, affecting corporate profitability as companies face higher costs of borrowing to finance their operations, expansion, or investment projects. Rates hikes typically lead to a decrease in corporate earnings, which negatively impacts stock prices.

The jumped-up borrowing costs also discourage consumers from taking on new loans, such as mortgages or car loans, which can impact sectors such as real estate and automotive industries. Reduced consumer spending will likely then have a ripple effect on businesses’ revenues and earnings.

In addition, investors may reallocate their portfolios to take advantage of the relatively safer returns offered by bonds, reducing demand for stocks and putting downward pressure on markets.

The deVere CEO continues: “Most developed markets will experience the lag effect of monetary policy tightening during the second-half 2023. The time lag for monetary policies is incredibly lengthy. It takes around 18 months for the full effect of rate hikes to make their way into the economy – which is what we expect to see in H2 of this year.

“As the impact of monetary policy agendas kick in, we expect economies around the world to slow.

“Investors should closely monitor key indicators and adjust their investment strategies accordingly.

“And third, the current market environment is characterised by elevated valuations across various asset classes.

“This poses a serious challenge for investors seeking attractive entry points. The risk of overpaying for investments is amplified, increasing the importance of thorough analysis and due diligence. Investors should exercise caution and focus on identifying quality investments with solid fundamentals and reasonable valuations.”

However, the second half of 2023 will also present several tailwinds that can guide investment decisions and unlock opportunities.

“Amidst the challenges, there are attractive opportunities in both value and growth sectors,” affirms Nigel Green.

“Value investors can identify undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and the potential for future growth. Meanwhile, growth investors can capitalise on sectors that continue to demonstrate robust performance, such as technology, healthcare, and renewable energy.

“In an uncertain market environment, quality stocks tend to provide stability and resilience. Companies with solid financials, strong management teams, and competitive advantages are more likely to weather market volatility.

“Investors should focus on identifying companies with sustainable business models and a track record of delivering consistent returns to shareholders.

“Diversification remains a time-tested strategy for mitigating risks and maximising returns.

“By spreading investments across different asset classes, sectors, and geographies, investors can reduce their exposure to any single risk factor. Diversification helps to smooth out volatility and provides a cushion against potential downturns in specific areas of the market.”

He concludes: “The second half of 2023 presents a mixed bag of headwinds and tailwinds for investors.

“While challenges like inflation, an economic slowdown, and high valuations persist, there are also opportunities in both value and growth sectors.

“By focusing on quality stocks and implementing a diversified investment strategy, investors can position themselves to navigate through uncertainty and capitalise on the inevitable rewards that lie ahead.”