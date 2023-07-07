Entertainment

I have tasted all sizes, so why rush into marriage- Auntie Bee

Veteran actress, Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, mostly referred to as Auntie Bee has disclosed her relationship status and according to her, she is still single and not married yet.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the actress shared that the fact that she is not yet married does not mean she should feel pressured about it. In her words, she believes God’s time is the best.

Also, she said her reason for not rushing into any marriage is because she does not want to end up in any bad relationship which has become a common norm in society.

“I am not married yet but it’s something I am making preparations for. But if it delays, I wouldn’t worry myself, looking at the stage I have gotten to in life”, the actress who was once married to Bob Santo of blessed memory said.

She also mentioned that she knows what goes into marriage and has tasted every type of man hence, she sees no need to be worried if she is not yet married.

She stated: “I wouldn’t kill myself just because I am not married. I have tasted all before; I have tasted big, small, and the one who cannot come at all, I have witnessed them all before. I am a woman and from day one to this age, I would be lying if I tell you I haven’t tried it before. So, if I am not married, I wouldn’t kill myself but let God’s will be done. If God gifts me a man, I will accept him and make sure we both enjoy a happy marriage”.

The actress then advised the young ladies not to be eager to get married but rather wait for the right time. She asserted that most marriages are now collapsing because a lot of ladies rushed into them.

