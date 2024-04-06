How do I know if I’m suffering from fatty liver and how do I stop an increasing fatty liver?

Here are some common signs and general tips:

Signs of Fatty Liver:

1. Fatigue: Feeling consistently tired or weak.

2. Pain in the Upper Right Side: Discomfort or pain in the upper right side of the abdomen.

3. Unexplained Weight Loss: Losing weight without intentional changes in your diet or exercise.

4. Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes.

5. Swelling in the Abdomen: Accumulation of fluid causing swelling in the abdomen.

Preventing or Managing Fatty Liver:

1. Healthy Diet: Focus on a well-balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats, as well as refined sugars.

2. Regular Exercise: Engage in regular physical activity, as it can help reduce liver fat. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

3. Weight Management: If overweight, gradual weight loss through a combination of a healthy diet and exercise can be beneficial.

4. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol intake can contribute to fatty liver disease. If you drink, do so in moderation or as advised by your healthcare provider.

5. Control Blood Sugar Levels: Manage conditions like diabetes, as high blood sugar levels can contribute to fatty liver disease.