How do I know if I’m suffering from fatty liver and how do I stop an increasing fatty liver?

Here are some common signs and general tips:
Signs of Fatty Liver:
1. Fatigue: Feeling consistently tired or weak.
2. Pain in the Upper Right Side: Discomfort or pain in the upper right side of the abdomen.
3. Unexplained Weight Loss: Losing weight without intentional changes in your diet or exercise.
4. Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes.
5. Swelling in the Abdomen: Accumulation of fluid causing swelling in the abdomen.
Preventing or Managing Fatty Liver:
1. Healthy Diet: Focus on a well-balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats, as well as refined sugars.
2. Regular Exercise: Engage in regular physical activity, as it can help reduce liver fat. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.
3. Weight Management: If overweight, gradual weight loss through a combination of a healthy diet and exercise can be beneficial.
4. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol intake can contribute to fatty liver disease. If you drink, do so in moderation or as advised by your healthcare provider.
5. Control Blood Sugar Levels: Manage conditions like diabetes, as high blood sugar levels can contribute to fatty liver disease.