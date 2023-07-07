GRIDCo announces gas supply shortage

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the “Operator” of the National Interconnected Transmission System, wishes to inform the general public of a deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant and the West Africa Gas pipeline.

This was contained in a press release issued in Tema on Friday, July 7, 2023, by the Corporate Communications department of GRIDCo.

The statement further stated that this has created a supply gap of 650MW at peak time which will affect consumers in some parts of the country.

It stated that every effort is being made to restore the gas supply from Atuabo, as the situation improves, power will be restored to affected customers.

It concluded by apologizing to the public for the inconvenience caused.