GNAT, NAGRAT, others threaten legal action

Lawyers representing the Ghana Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers of Ghana (CCT-Gh) have issued a notice to the Minister of Education and K.A Technology Ghana Limited (KAT Ghana) over the prolonged delay in the supply of computer laptops, for which sums were deducted from teachers’ salaries.

The legal notice, serves as a warning of the unions’ intention to refer the dispute over the government’s “One Teacher, One Laptop” policy to arbitration. The programme was launched in 2021 by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The dispute arises from a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated November 13, 2020, involving KAT Ghana, the Ministry of Education, and the teacher unions.

The MOU outlined the supply of 280,000 customized computer laptops for a total sum of four hundred and thirty-four thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢434,000.00).

However, despite the funds being disbursed, only a fraction of the teachers have received the promised computers.

In a 3-page letter dated February 16, 2024, sent by Legal Alliance, the lawyers for the teacher unions, it was stated, “Under the terms of the MOU, KAT Ghana was required to deliver the laptops within twelve (12) months from the effective date, which was 13th November 2020.”

The letter, further highlighted an additional agreement between the Ministry of Education and KAT Ghana to supply an extra 80,000 laptops to accommodate all members of the three teacher unions, bringing the total to 360,000 laptops.

As of the letter’s date, only 252,473 laptops, had been received by union members, leaving 105,527 teachers without the promised devices.

The lawyers expressed frustration with KAT Ghana’s failure to meet the agreed-upon deadline, emphasizing that the delay had caused profound anger and frustration among union members.

They warned that, if the remaining 105,527 laptops were not supplied by 29th March 2024, the matter would be considered unresolved, and the unions would proceed to trigger clause 14 of the MOU for arbitration.

The “One Teacher, One Laptop” initiative was launched by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on September 3, 2021, with the aim of providing computer laptops to every teacher in public schools from kindergarten to the senior high level. The initiative was intended to enhance lesson planning, teaching, and learning outcomes, ensuring that Ghana remains at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, September 3, 2021, launched the “One Teacher, One Laptop” initiative in Accra to facilitate lesson planning, teaching and learning outcomes.

He stated at the ceremony Ghana would not be left behind in the fourth industrial revolution era and would leverage on ICT tools to accelerate socio-economic development.

Every teacher in the public school from kindergarten to the senior high level would receive a computer laptop each.

The government would pay 70 per cent of the cost of the laptop, while each teacher pays the remaining 30 per cent.

Vice President Bawumia performed the launch of the “One Teacher, One Laptop” programme at the Saint Mary’s Senior High School, in Accra.

He symbolically presented four laptops to four teachers of Saint Mary’s Senior High School to begin the distribution of the laptops.

A total of 71 teachers at the School received a laptop each.

KA Technologies Ghana Limited, a locally-based ICT firm, is the manufacturer of the computer laptops.

The TM1 computer laptops, have a store of e-books and users can access other relevant teaching materials electronically.

The launch attracted key stakeholders in the education sector, including teacher unions, directors of education, managers of educational institutions, teachers and students.

Vice President Bawumia, said the initiative was at the heart of the President to improve teaching and learning performances towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goal Four.

He said teachers were indispensable to building the human capacity of the nation and government was committed to providing the requisite ICT tools and infrastructure to achieve education transformation and socio-economic development.

He noted that, the Fourth Industrial Revolution was highly dependent on ICT skills and knowledge, therefore, the government would equip teachers to access teaching and learning resources to improve performance.

Dr Bawumia, said the 21st Century required the blend of face-to-face and virtual teaching, especially with the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, and that government would support those efforts by providing the necessary tools and infrastructure to achieve that vision.

Additionally, he said, the Government had provided free wifi to 722 Senior High Schools to ease access to learning materials online.

The Vice President, said Ghanaian students abound with IT talents as two SHSs – Prempeh College and Mamfe Methodist Senior High School – won Robotics and Coding World Championships recently.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, in brief remarks, said the launch was in fulfilment of the government’s promise to equip teachers with ICT tools to enhance performance and socio-economic development.

The Minister, thanked the Ghana Education Service and teacher unions for collaborating with the government in making the programme a reality.

Madam Omolara Olakunmi, the General Manager of KA Technologies Ghana Limited, for his part, said education and technology were two key ingredients that held the future of the nation. This was because education was a beacon of light whilst technology was an enabler that expanded the frontiers of knowledge to achieve greater heights.

She lauded the digitisation agenda of the government to make teaching and learning easier and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

Ms Phillipa Larsen, President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, on behalf of the teacher unions, thanked the government for fulfilling its promise to teachers, saying that the laptops would improve methods of imparting knowledge and lesson planning.

“It’s a dream come true and would enhance performance in the classroom,” she added, and asked the beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance culture to prolong the longevity of the laptops.