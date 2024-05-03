Ghana’s fiscal reforms and global trade dynamics explored in new economic analysis

Oxford Business Group proudly announces the launch of ‘The Report: Ghana 2024,’ a comprehensive analysis shedding light on Ghana’s economic landscape, growth projections, and investment prospects. This report presents an insightful evaluation of Ghana’s economic performance and outlines strategic reforms vital for fostering sustainable growth and attracting foreign investment.

Highlighting Ghana’s strides in fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, ‘The Report: Ghana 2024’ evaluates the nation’s path towards balancing expenditure and debt management. It examines the impact of the IMF programme and strategic reforms aimed at widening the tax net, boosting revenue mobilization, and restoring macroeconomic stability.

The report underscores Ghana’s pivotal position in international and regional trade relations, particularly in light of emerging investment opportunities spurred by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

With a keen focus on key sectors such as extractive industries, the report forecasts substantial growth potential propelled by new mining ventures and commercially viable finds in lithium and iron ore.

While acknowledging Ghana’s robust potential for growth, the report also delineates potential challenges. These include financial sector stress following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), contingent liabilities in critical sectors, and the upcoming 2024 election year, necessitating a cautious approach to policy decisions.

Featuring exclusive insights from prominent figures such as Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Ken Ofori-Atta, Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments, Abena Amoah, Managing Director of Ghana Stock Exchange, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy, and Joshua Mortoti, Executive Vice-President and Head of West Africa at Gold Fields, ‘The Report: Ghana 2024’ offers a comprehensive overview of Ghana’s economic landscape from diverse perspectives.

Commenting after the launch, Oliver Cornock, OBG’s Editor-in-Chief, said that The Report: Ghana 2024 outlines Ghana’s ambitious economic trajectory, encapsulating the nation’s proactive strides towards sustainable growth.

“The analysis underscores Ghana’s promising path, particularly in sectors like extractive industries and renewable energy, signifying opportunities for sustainable growth. It illuminates Ghana’s journey as an emerging economic hub, showcasing the diverse investment avenues within the nation’s evolving economic canvas,” he emphasised.

Ramona Tarta, OBG’s Country Director for Ghana, stresses that OBG is dedicated in empowering stakeholders with accurate and actionable intelligence, facilitating informed decision-making in Ghana’s dynamic economic environment.

“The Report: Ghana 2024 navigates the intricate landscape of opportunities, showcasing Ghana’s commitment to fiscal prudence and strategic reforms. Investors seeking promising prospects will find this report to be an invaluable compass, providing a nuanced understanding of Ghana’s evolving economic narrative,” she noted.

Moreover, the report highlights partnerships vital to its production, including PwC Ghana as the Tax Partner, Koranteng & Koranteng Legal Advisors as the Legal Partner, and collaborations with key entities such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Africa Medical Information Centre (AMIC), and Africa Prosperity Network (APN).

The Government of Ghana places paramount importance on the nation’s international image. Therefore, ‘The Report: Ghana 2024’ remains committed to offering a balanced and factual representation of Ghana’s economic outlook.

‘The Report: Ghana 2024’ is available now both in print and online https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/reports/ghana/2024-report/