Ghana: NPA deputy CEO Linda Asante joins Petrosol Women Network to mark International Women’s Day

The Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mrs Linda Asante, on Friday, March 8, 2024, joined Petrosol Women Network to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

She was the Special Guest at Petrosol’s Women in Leadership Conference held in Accra on the theme: ‘Investing in Women; Energising for the Future’.

In her remarks, Mrs. Asante commended Ghanaian women for their hard work and inestimable contribution to the social, cultural, political and economic development of the country.

She also applauded individuals and organisations that are making significant investments in women’s empowerment and the fight for gender equality.

While encouraging women to show more dynamism and forthrightness in all sectors of their national life particularly in male-dominated sectors such as the oil and gas industry, Mrs Linda Asante called on all stakeholders to take collective action and demonstrate shared ownership in a quest to drive gender parity.

International Women’s Day is a day set aside by the United Nations to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness in the fight against discrimination and gender stereotyping, and take positive action to promote inclusion and gender parity.

Some distinguished personalities who attended the 2024 Women in Leadership Conference by the Petrosol Women Network included Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Vice Chairperson of the Public Services Commission; Israel Laryea, ace broadcaster; Mrs Ivy Apea Owusu, CEO, Cirrus Oil Services Ltd; Dr Gillian Hammah, Founder, Fairbanks Consulting; and Fatoumata Doro, Managing Director, Tex Styles Ghana Ltd.

