Ghana AIDS Commission worried more women are contracting HIV through unprotected sex

The Director-General of Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene has bemoaned the increasing number of females with HIV in the country as a result of engaging in unprotected sex.

He said the AIDS Commission is concerned about the high number of women who are now unashamedly engaged in unprotected sex with multiple partners.

This, according to him is contributing to the higher number of women with HIV and the spreading of the virus.

According to him, women have biological vulnerability when it comes to HIV and other infections, adding that it is therefore “the responsibility of women and their partners to ensure that women are protected.”

However, the males rather insist on having unprotected sex.

“When you go out there, you will see young people even some at the tender age of 10 solicit from the internet. So, you hook up where a young lady will go to a client at an agreed place,” he added.

According to him, females account for twice the number of people living with HIV population in the country.

This, he said underscores the vulnerability of females that needs to be focused on.

“In 2022, the adult HIV prevalence was 1.66% and the number of people living with HIV in the country was about 355,000 – made up of 115,235 males 239,692 which suggests that females are about twice the number of male HIV population.”

He added that females also led the chart with new infections recorded in 2022.

Also, the Ghana Aids Commission revealed that over 100,000 persons in the country are HIV carriers.

According to Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene, the HIV carriers are unaware of their status and are spreading it.

He noted that the Commission has mounted an aggressive search for the over 100,000 persons with HIV to bring them under treatment.