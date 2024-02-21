GEIG is a decade old-of impact and transformation

“Alone We Can Do So Little; Together We Can Do So Much.”– Helen Keller

I came into my purpose somewhat early in life- after a car accident in high school. Managing to recover and combine therapy and final year classes from the hospital bed, I have always said education saved my life. It was the wanting to return to campus for graduation and hopefully pursue a college degree, that motivated me to learn to speak, walk, and think again.

I wanted every girl in Ghana, especially those with some difference or challenge, to know that, they too can succeed. My purpose has and will benefit humanity because through the work we do we give access and opportunities to people who otherwise wouldn’t think of or aspire for much for themselves.

My purpose out of the tragedy birthed The Girls Education Initiative Ghana (GEIG), a non-profit organization on a mission to provide financial and academic support to girls and applicants with special needs so they can access higher education and professional opportunities in life.

GEIG, since inception have had over 20,000 children who have been beneficiaries of our programs. Our guiding principles of learning, leadership and service have been at the forefront of all our activities. GEIG has for the past 10 years supported young girls from Basic school to tertiary for them to graduate with the expectancy of the beneficiaries giving back to their societies through various in-kind means.

Hurray, today, as we celebrate a decade of impact, we can talk about many success we have chalked by putting smiles on the faces of students, parents and teachers in various communities.

GEIG has over a decade provided financial assistance for 65 students to access education and educational opportunities. Our support has transitioned students from basic education to higher educational institutions.

GEIG has offered 150 mentoring and leadership workshops for our students and approximately 45,000 community participants with approximately 300 participants per session.

We have offered 65+ hours annually of professional development internship and service-learning opportunities.

Through networking, GEIG has facilitated 200+ employment opportunities for community participants of our professional advancement masterclass.

GEIG has come far, not by our doings and strength alone but with the support of generous individuals and corporate institutions who invested into the dream and vision of Elizabeth Akua Nyarko Patterson, Founder and Executive Director of GEIG.

Join GEIG on 22nd March 2024 at the ISSER Auditorium, University of Ghana from 8am-4pm as we host a conference on our 10th anniversary themed “Sankofa”. Sankofa reflects the value we place on our humble beginnings, an acknowledgement of the robust processes that have brought us this far; it is a celebration of our past and a salute to the invaluable partners who have been with us in varying ways.