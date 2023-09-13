Flokefama refurbishes Korle-Bu Blood Bank to enhance healthcare quality

Flokefama, a leading Medical Equipment Solutions Company in Ghana, has undertaken a remarkable initiative to refurbish the Korle-Bu Blood Bank as part of its corporate social responsibility, at a cost of GH¢200,000. This crucial endeavor aims to significantly improve the quality of blood testing and storage, ensuring safe and reliable blood transfusions for patients in need.

The comprehensive refurbishment included essential upgrades such as floor tiling, a fresh coat of paint throughout the Blood Bank, and the installation of modern washroom facilities and worktops. Furthermore, the facility now boasts a more comfortable environment with the addition of new air conditioning units, new sinks and furniture, and updated netting for enhanced safety and security.

The Korle Bu Blood Bank, an integral part of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital facility, had long been in dire need of refurbishment due to a lack of basic equipment. This deficiency had hindered the delivery of quality healthcare services, particularly in the area of blood collection and distribution.

Mr Emmanuel Teye Kenney, the Chief Executive Officer of Flokefama Company Limited, expressed the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting quality healthcare delivery in Ghana. “Advancing quality healthcare delivery in Ghana is not merely a duty; it’s a fundamental right that belongs to all Ghanaians. Flokefama’s steadfast dedication to contributing to the country’s progress is unwavering. We recognize our responsibility to uplift our nation, and this refurbishment, as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), is just the beginning. We pledge to extend our support to other vital institutions and facilities that require similar interventions.”

This noble endeavor signifies Flokefama’s unwavering dedication to elevating healthcare standards in Ghana, ensuring that life-saving blood transfusions are readily available for those in need. By modernizing the Korle Bu Blood Bank and equipping it with essential facilities, Flokefama has not only improved the quality of healthcare but also bolstered the nation’s emergency response capabilities.

Dr Harry Akoto, the Acting Medical Director of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, commended Flokefama for its timely intervention. “With this revitalized facility, our medical professionals can now fulfill their vital mission more effectively, ensuring the collection, rigorous testing, and reliable distribution of safe and quality blood. Flokefama’s dedication stands as a resounding testament to the private sector’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare delivery in Ghana. I implore other companies to emulate this example and actively participate in the ongoing enhancement of our nation’s health sector.”

Flokefama’s investment in the Korle Bu Blood Bank exemplifies the positive impact that corporate social responsibility initiatives can have on critical healthcare infrastructure, ultimately benefiting the well-being of the Ghanaian people.

This transformative initiative underscores the immense potential of private sector collaboration in driving advancements within the healthcare sector of our nation. It not only sets an inspiring example but also serves as a compelling model for other organizations to emulate, fostering a collective commitment to elevate healthcare standards and make a lasting impact on the well-being of Ghanaians.