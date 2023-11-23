Ed Cal unveils highly anticipated visual for single “Akyedie”

Ed Cal, the renowned UK-based Gospel singer, songwriter, and creative director, is all set to release the official visuals for his hit single, “Akyedie (Gift)”. The soul-stirring track was initially dropped on March 29, 2023, and has since captivated listeners around the world.

The uplifting song has already garnered significant attention from listeners across the globe, motivating and inspiring them. Ed Cal, who co-directed the video, alongside his dedicated team, has put in immense effort to ensure that viewers, listeners, and patrons have an exceptional visual experience.

Friday, November 24, 2023, as Ed Cal prepares to premiere the music video on his YouTube channel at 1pm GMT and 7am Est. Fans and music enthusiasts can expect an immersive visual experience that perfectly complements the uplifting and motivating vibes of the song.

Ed Cal, known for his exceptional artistic vision, co-directed the video alongside his diligent team. Their hard work and dedication have resulted in a visually stunning masterpiece that showcases the core essence of “Akyedie”. Packed with clear and vibrant scenes, the video beautifully brings to life the underlying message and concept of the track.

For those eager to listen to “Akyedie” before the video release, the single is already available on all major streaming platforms. So, gear up to enjoy the song while anticipating the highly awaited music video.

Stay updated with Ed Cal’s latest releases, projects, and updates by following him on various social media platforms. Look for @edcalmusic to connect and engage.

As Ed Cal gears up to bless his audience with captivating visuals, “Akyedie” is not just a song; it’s a gift that uplifts spirits and inspires souls. Don’t miss out on this remarkable work of art.