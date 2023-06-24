Ecobank Ghana and HDG Homes Ltd sign partnership agreement

HDG Homes Limited and Ecobank Ghana PLC recently signed a partnership agreement to, among others, offer mortgage financing to support clients who are desirous of acquiring landed properties developed by HDG Homes or its subsidiaries. HDG Homes is the anchor developer for Airport City Kumasi, a USD300million development project, situated on a 55-acre prime location in Kumasi.

The Airport City Kumasi project represents a pioneering endeavour on the African continent, offering customers a diverse range of residential options, including suites, apartments, penthouses, and townhouses, catering to the preferences and lifestyles of clients. The estate will also house a comprehensive array of amenities and facilities, such as malls, to create a vibrant shopping experience, a dedicated financial district, a multi-storey car park for residents and visitors, a state-of-the-art event centre, well-equipped office spaces, premium hotels, serene parks, a school, and a hospital to provide healthcare services.

With the opening of the international airport in Kumasi, and with direct flights to and from various international airports, Airport City Kumasi will be an obvious destination of choice in Ghana. With its location in the middle belt of Ghana, Airport City Kumasi will be a hub for transnational and intra-country travels.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Stephen Owusu, Founder and CEO of HDG Homes Limited said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ecobank on the Kensington Heights, our first development in Airport City Kumasi.

The Kensington Heights is a 2-tower apartment block with rooftop pool and lounge overlooking the Kumasi international airport.”

He further emphasised that “The remarkable growth and development of Airport City, Kumasi, marks an exciting chapter in the region’s urban landscape. As the ecosystem of Airport City continues to flourish, we are committed to fostering sustainable and inclusive progress. With our unwavering dedication to creating a modern community that prioritizes convenience, luxury living, wellness, and innovation, Airport City, Kumasi, will become a sought-after destination for residents, businesses, and visitors alike. We look forward to a continued success of this partnership and dynamic ecosystem, as we strive to exceed expectations, unlock opportunities, and shape the future of urban living in Ghana.”

On his part, Executive Director, and Head of Consumer Banking of Ecobank Ghana, Dr Edward Botchway said “This is a partnership that ensures that we can offer even more opportunities to our clients, for some individuals it will be an investment opportunity and for others it will be a residential property. We continue to offer more value to our clients and on a consistent basis bring interesting and exciting products and services to our clients. Indeed, it is a great time to bank with Ecobank”. Present at the ceremony were senior officials of both Ecobank Ghana and HDG Homes.