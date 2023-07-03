GeneralMajor 1

Breaking News; Appeals Court overturns Accra High Court decision on Opuni and Agongo trial to start afresh

razak.bawa
The Court of Appeal has reversed the decision of the Accra High Court to conduct a fresh trial for former COCOBOD boss Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo.

Today, July 3, a three-member panel of the court delivered a unanimous verdict, stating that the trial High Court had erred in its decision not to adopt the previous proceedings of the six-year trial when a new judge assumed responsibility for the case.

This decision by the Court of Appeal signifies that the trial will now proceed based on the existing proceedings and evidence gathered throughout the duration of the trial.

The reversal of the Accra High Court’s decision indicates a step towards the continuation of the legal proceedings against Dr. Opuni and Mr. Agongo without the need to start from scratch.

