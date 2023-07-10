GeneralMajor 2

Bawku conflict; man escapes assassination attack

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri

A man in his early forties narrowly escaped a deadly gun attack few months ago on the Walewale – Tamale stretch of the Trans-Ecowas road in the West Mamprusi district of Ghana’s North East Region.

Ndebugri Sulemana Masawudu, a native of Bawku was on board a Bawku-Kumasi bound cargo truck loaded with cattle enroute to Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Masawudu is said to be in-charge of the said family vehicle with registration number GN – 7059 – 11. Prior to the attack, family members disclosed to this outlet that Masawudu in the past few months escaped death in similar attacks in what appears to be targeted attacks, following the eruption of the chronic tribal Bawku conflict.

This paper is in a possession of the multiple bullet-trilled pictures of the truck.

More Read

Immigration Service kept slain officer at post for 11 years

Bawumia urges collaboration to ensure peace in Bawku
Bawku conflict breaks my heart: Bawumia
Immigration Service, Bawku MP condemn officer’s murder

A middle-aged man, whose name was not known as at the time of going to press, died on-the-spot during the attack.

A family relation, who sort anonymity expressed his outmost fear for the life of Masawudu.

Speaking to The Herald’s reporter, Haruna SumailaAbugri via phone from his hideout, Ndebugri Sulemana Masawudu, disclosed that he is scared for his life, following the numerous planned attacks on his life. ” I am unable to disclose to you my current hideout. The attacks on my life are now unbearable”.

Several lives and property have been lost to the chronic Bawku conflict.

Government and relevant institutions are said to be spending huge amount of money in trying to keep peace in the area.

You Might Also Like

Immigration Service kept slain officer at post for 11 years

Bawumia urges collaboration to ensure peace in Bawku

Bawku conflict breaks my heart: Bawumia

Immigration Service, Bawku MP condemn officer’s murder

Share this Article
Previous Article Rot at Buffer Stock…As CEO neglects duty to chase parliamentary ambition
Next Article Sir Sam Jonah says he is not interested in being Mahama’s running mate
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

I have had a failed marriage and three kids, but nobody knows that – Jim Iyke reveals
Entertainment
Adjetey Anang cheated on his wife multiple times
Entertainment
Bawumia is ‘someone you should be afraid of’ – NDC vice chairman in viral video
Major 4 Major Politics
I needed just a letter – Joe Hendricks narrates how Nyantakyi ‘sabotaged’ his coaching training in Germany
Sports
Lost your password?