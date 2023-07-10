Bawku conflict; man escapes assassination attack

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri

A man in his early forties narrowly escaped a deadly gun attack few months ago on the Walewale – Tamale stretch of the Trans-Ecowas road in the West Mamprusi district of Ghana’s North East Region.

Ndebugri Sulemana Masawudu, a native of Bawku was on board a Bawku-Kumasi bound cargo truck loaded with cattle enroute to Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Masawudu is said to be in-charge of the said family vehicle with registration number GN – 7059 – 11. Prior to the attack, family members disclosed to this outlet that Masawudu in the past few months escaped death in similar attacks in what appears to be targeted attacks, following the eruption of the chronic tribal Bawku conflict.

This paper is in a possession of the multiple bullet-trilled pictures of the truck.

A middle-aged man, whose name was not known as at the time of going to press, died on-the-spot during the attack.

A family relation, who sort anonymity expressed his outmost fear for the life of Masawudu.

Speaking to The Herald’s reporter, Haruna SumailaAbugri via phone from his hideout, Ndebugri Sulemana Masawudu, disclosed that he is scared for his life, following the numerous planned attacks on his life. ” I am unable to disclose to you my current hideout. The attacks on my life are now unbearable”.

Several lives and property have been lost to the chronic Bawku conflict.

Government and relevant institutions are said to be spending huge amount of money in trying to keep peace in the area.