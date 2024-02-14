At long last there is peace at James Town

By Paul mamattah

Chieftaincy clashes have been on the rise in the in the Ngleshie Alata James Town Traditional Area of the Ga State and Ngleshie Adanse Royal House has not been spared from the turmoil caused by factions associated with these illegal claimants.

This has created a destabilizing atmosphere within the community and is a direct violation of the chieftaincy laws and traditions established to maintain order and harmony.

In a historic moment for the people of James Town especially the Ngleshie Adanse Royal House, a long-standing dispute and internal conflict have finally come to an end and peace has been restored in the area, bringing a sense of relief and hope to the residents.

At a colourful ceremony of Ngleshie Adanse restructuring committee and induction of family heads at James Town, a suburb of Accra, the Adanse Mantse, that Nii Sackey Akumia VI, noted that or years, the various quarters and towns under Negleshie Alata have faced a division that threatened the unity and progress of James Town. According to him, the conflict, rooted in traditional leadership issues and disagreements, has caused significant disruptions and tensions within the community.

However, through tireless efforts and intense negotiations, Nii Sackey Akumia VI and his team have successfully mediated and resolved the dispute emphasizing that the peace agreement is founded on the principles and guidelines outlined in the Constitution of Ghana, the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759), and the Native Administrative Ordinance Section 6 of 1929.

He noted that with the restoration of peace James Town will once again flourish economically, culturally, and socially pointing out that resolution of the conflict paves the way for more collaborative and united efforts towards community development and progress.

Nii Sackey Akumia VI, added that the commitment by the Restructuring Committee to promoting peace and unity is commendable and reflects their dedication to the welfare of his people and assured to work in harmony with all stakeholders sends a strong message of inclusivity and cooperation, fostering a sense of belonging and shared responsibility within the community.

Nii Adanse, also raised concerns over the violation of the 1992 Constitution and the Chieftaincy Act by agents of Nii Ahuma Corpoe (aka Nii Ahuma Kojo II) and Prince Asharku Bruce Quaye (aka WetseKojo II) for allegedly attempted to register themselves as the substantive Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata through inappropriate means, disregarding the customary rites and traditions specific to the clan adding that the two have consistently disregarded the established customs and traditions of the Ngleshie Alata clan, causing unrest and tension within the community.

Nii Sackey Akumia VI, explained that these individuals have been attempting to persuade the registrar at the National House of Chiefs to register them as the recognized Paramount Chiefs of Ngleshie Alata, disregarding the established processes and customs specific to the clan.

The Adanse Mantse and the clan are aware of the necessary requirements for the installation of a paramount chief, as outlined in the chieftaincy Act 759, Native Administrative Ordinance 1929, and other customary rites, and they are determined to uphold these requirements.

He appealed to the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, National Security Coordinator, Ministry of Local Government, President of National House of Chiefs, President Greater Accra regional House of Chiefs, and other relevant stakeholders to address this issue promptly.

He stated that It is crucial that an investigation is conducted to ensure the preservation of Ngleshie Alata’s customs and traditions, as well as uphold the principles outlined in the 1992 Constitution and chieftaincy laws.

Nii Sackey Akumia VI, urged the authorities to take decisive measures to prevent further disruption within the community. Recognizing the recurring nature of chieftaincy clashes in the country, he emphasized the need for a swift resolution to maintain peace and harmony among their people.

He pointed out that the potential illegitimate appointment of two individuals could have been prevented if the descendants of Nii Saki, the son of Wetse Kojo, had not become embroiled in internal family disputes and mistrust.

Nii Sackey Akumia VI, further stated that to foster peace, unity, and familial harmony, the broader Ngleshie Adanse family descendants decided to take proactive steps towards reconciliation, reorganization, reconstruction, and development. The positive outcomes of these altruistic endeavors are evident in the ongoing progress being made.

According to him, amidst these developments, there are pertinent concerns regarding the selection of a Paramount Chief and the actions of certain unscrupulous individuals within Ngleshie Alata.

Nii Sackey Akumia VI, stated that despite the efforts of the heads of families belonging to the Ngleshie Adanse Royal clan to unify and uphold the customs and traditions of their ancestors when choosing a chief for the Ngleshie Alata Paramountcy, they continue to face obstacles from specific factions within the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area. This ongoing situation underscores the importance of preserving lineage integrity and traditional values in the process of appointing a chief.

The restoration of peace is not only a significant milestone for James Town but also a beacon of hope for other communities struggling with internal conflicts. The successful resolution of this long-standing issue demonstrates the power of dialogue, compromise, and adherence to established laws and regulations.

The people of James Town are elated with the news, expressing their gratitude to Nii Sackey Akumia VI and all those involved in the peace negotiations. They now look forward to a harmonious future, free from internal strife and division.