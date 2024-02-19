BusinessMajor 2

Amoako-Atta hands over Roads Ministry to Asenso-Boakye

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

In the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day reshuffle orchestrated by President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ministerial transitions are in full swing as officials step into their new roles. 

Francis Asenso-Boakye, has officially assumed the position of Minister for Roads and Highways, succeeding Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

Interestingly, The Herald, is picking up reports that some of the outgoing ministers are refusing to officially hand over to the new ministers on the basis that they don’t want to leave traces behind. 

The Herald will soon bring out the names and details of those individuals. 

However, the situation is different with Mr Amoako-Attah. 

More Read

First Sky, Maripoma, others ready for EOCO probe

Roads minister traps himself with EOCO investigation of Prof. Adei

In a concise ceremony on February 16, 2024, the outgoing Roads Minister, Amoako-Attah, introduced Asenso-Boakye to the Ministry’s management, marking the formal handover of responsibilities.

 Asenso-Boakye, formerly the Housing Minister since March 2021, played a pivotal role in advancing policies and projects for national development and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Ghana.

The reshuffle signifies a strategic reconfiguration of leadership within the government, setting the stage for new initiatives and directions in the realm of Roads and Highways.

You Might Also Like

First Sky, Maripoma, others ready for EOCO probe

Roads minister traps himself with EOCO investigation of Prof. Adei

Share this Article
Previous Article Ghana’s US$12 million blown Agyapa Royalties deal traced to…….
Next Article APD 2024 Compact: Akufo-Addo pushes for Africa-wide mobile interoperability system at AU Summit
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bawumia names campaign team for election 2024
Major 1 Politics
Complicit Bawumia cannot fight corruption; Mahama is our surest bet- NDC
Major 2 Politics
NDC appalled by GHS 153 million expenditure on botched Agyapa deal; vows to prosecute culprits.
Major 1 Politics
Afenyo-Markin leads NPP Majority caucus in Parliament
General Major 1
Lost your password?